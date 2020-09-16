The smoky sky from the wildfires out West will continue for one more day.
Blue sky will come for the weekend, but we will have to get through a brush from the remnants of what was Hurricane Sally on Thursday night into Friday.
We’ll kick off Thursday with temperatures generally in the mid-50s on the mainland and much warmer, in the mid-60s, at the shore, where the warm waters put a floor on how low our temperatures can go.
The high pressure that would have brought us a blue sky, if not for the wildfire smoke over the past couple of days, will slip well offshore. Expect more gray hues to the sky for Thursday.
However, we’ll have a good amount of graying cloud cover anyway, so it won’t be as obvious.
High temperatures will reach the mid-70s for highs. That’s not as high as I had forecasted the past couple of days.
Like a blanket of clouds, the wildfire smoke will block some warming sun, so high temperatures are lower. It will still be a comfortable day for outdoor work or exercise.
As we go into Thursday night, Sally will give us a brief brush of rain before a new, crisp, high pressure system settles in for the weekend and beyond.
The potential for a rain shower will begin after 8 p.m.
However, most of us should be dry through the evening as temperatures will fall into the 60s. That incoming high pressure has a lot of dry air to it and will eat up heavier rains on the northern fringes of the system.
The wettest time will be from 2 to 8 a.m. Friday, but we’re talking scattered showers to a period of lighter rain. The highest potential for rain will be along the shore and in Cape May County. You’ll want the rain gear to start Friday, but you won’t need it for long.
That system will roll right out to sea; the high pressure is just too massive to give the storm any space to linger. Between 9 and 11 a.m., the rain will go away. Totals should be between 0.10 and 0.25 inches.
Winds will turn to the northeast, become breezy, and we’ll have increasing afternoon sunshine. High temperatures will be in the low 70s, though it’ll feel like cooler air will be coming.
There will be areas of minor stage coastal flooding Friday evening, with the exception possibly being Long Beach Island. Move your cars if your parking spot typically floods. A road may have water on it, but I expect only the most vulnerable to have water cover the whole road. This will be the case for Saturday p.m. as well, so stay weather aware.
If you like fall weather, you’ll love this weekend. A light layer and sunglasses will make you good to go. Highs will reach the mid-60s. Nights will be good to leave the windows open at the shore, though you may want the heat well inland.
