NORTH CAPE MAY — Sailors on the Cape May-Lewes Ferry will temporarily see artwork featuring Smokey Bear displayed inside Cape May Terminal to promote wildfire prevention, officials said Thursday.
The artwork will be seen at the terminal for seven days beginning Saturday, the Delaware River and Bay Authority said in a news release.
The artwork's display is being done through a partnership between the DRBA and the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, officials said. It comes at a time when state fire officials have responded to 904 wildfires that have consumed 16,448 acres this season.
The art collection was made by Rudy Wendelin. His Smokey Bear-themed images are part of his post-retirement work.
The collection features 19 oil, acrylic and watercolor paints of varying sizes.
Cape May Terminal is one of six places to show off Wendelin's Smokey artwork.
Wendelin, who died in 2000, was a sculptor, painter and illustrator employed by the U.S. Forest Service from 1933 until he retired in 1973.
