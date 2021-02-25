Smoke may be visible near Little Egg Harbor Thursday due to prescribed burning

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service will be conducting a prescribed burns in Ocean County Thursday in order to reduce the risk of wildland fire.

How to prevent a wildfire while outside In New Jersey, 99 percent of the 1,400 wildfires we see each year, on average are human indu…

One burn will be performed at the Stafford Forge Wildlife Management Area, in Little Egg Harbor.

Prescribed burns are completed in order to minimize the risk of wildfire. According to Kenneth Clark, a Research Forester with the United States Forest Fire Service, controlled burns ideally take place on dry days when sustained winds are below 20 mph and humidity levels stays above 25 percent. Wildfire conditions are ripe on windy days, with low humidity and dry, fine fuels.

+2 What are the three ingredients needed for wildfires? The key ingredients for wildfires are gusty winds, low humidity and the dry grass, leaves an…

Thursday has plenty of sunshine, with favorable winds 5 to 15 mph. Humidity levels on the mainland are generally between 25 to 45 percent. Fuel moisture has been low. 10 hour fuel moisture levels have ranged from 8 to 14 in the area. Numbers below 20 are considered dry.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.