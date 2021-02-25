 Skip to main content
Smoke may be visible near Little Egg Harbor Thursday due to prescribed burning
Smoke may be visible near Little Egg Harbor Thursday due to prescribed burning

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service will be conducting a prescribed burns in Ocean County Thursday in order to reduce the risk of wildland fire. 

One burn will be performed at the Stafford Forge Wildlife Management Area, in Little Egg Harbor.

Prescribed burns are completed in order to minimize the risk of wildfire. According to Kenneth Clark, a Research Forester with the United States Forest Fire Service, controlled burns ideally take place on dry days when sustained winds are below 20 mph and humidity levels stays above 25 percent. Wildfire conditions are ripe on windy days, with low humidity and dry, fine fuels.

Thursday has plenty of sunshine, with favorable winds 5 to 15 mph. Humidity levels on the mainland are generally between 25 to 45 percent. Fuel moisture has been low. 10 hour fuel moisture levels have ranged from 8 to 14 in the area. Numbers below 20 are considered dry. 

