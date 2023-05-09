OCEAN CITY — The Smithville Pickle Company is opening a store in the city, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
The Ocean City Pickle Company will be located on 1324 Asbury Avenue, said Smithville Pickle Company owner, GiAnna Weller, via social media. The company also has a location in the historic Galloway Township village.
The Ocean City Pickle Company will have pickles, popcorn and pretzels, similar to the Smithville location, but with more to offer, said the company via social media.
The Ocean City Pickle Company will be more vast, with a bigger storefront, and over 100 flavors and brands of small-batch, gourmet products.
Contact Selena Vazquez:
609-272-7225
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.