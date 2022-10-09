Smithville Irish Festival brings spirit of Emerald Isle to South Jersey

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Smithville Irish Festival was held over the weekend at the town’s Village Greene.

Thousands of people from across the state and Delaware Valley donned their own green, turning out for drinks and foods, jewelry, live music and a celebration of all things the Emerald Isle.

The Cape Atlantic Irish Association organizes the festival, with the support and sponsorship of various organizations. Association President Ryan Shiffler, 28, said 47 vendors came to the festival and estimated there were between 5,000 and 10,000 people in attendance.

“We have a lot of people, a lot of our vendors are happy. That’s all that matters,” Shiffler said.

Among the thousands of attendees: Theresa Nesbit and her husband, Kenyon Nesbit, of Somers Point. Kenyon Nesbit, half Scots-Irish, said his wife had recommended going to the festival, thinking it would be a good way to spend a temperate fall day. Reflecting the season, Kenyon Nesbit was wearing a Kelly-green Philadelphia Eagles jacket from their 1960 NFL championship season — a nod to the undefeated Eagles’ game against the Arizona Cardinals later that afternoon. With the band playing behind him, he reflected simply on what he liked about the festival.

“The music is good. And the Guinness,” Kenyon Nesbit said.

Theresa Nesbit, interviewed separately, also answered beer when asked what her favorite part of the festival was.

“It’s a nice day, and I’m with my friends,” Theresa Nesbit said.

Live music played on two stages. The Quietmen played Saturday and Sunday afternoon on the main stage. Sean Flemming and Frank & Alice played their own Irish music on the main stage Saturday and Sunday evening, respectively. Tom Brett & Bill Felix, the Natterjacks and Broken Shillelaghs all played on the Gazebo stage over the weekend. A Mass for festival attendees was held at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Adding to the atmosphere were the dozens of vendors lining the Village Greene, many of which sold jewelry, crafts and ornaments.

Jim Kerr, of Elmer, Salem County, sold handmade, wooden birdhouses. He said he has been making birdhouses for about 14 years, something he joked was “an out of control hobby.” With dozens of birdhouses behind him, Kerr said all of the birdhouses he fashions out of recycled wood from other projects no use, and they all featured unique themes. Appropriately, one of the birdhouses available was titled “Notin But Irish” and was made to look like a miniature Irish bar.

“These are absolutely gorgeous,” said a woman from Ireland who was walking by as Kerr spoke with a reporter.

Nugz and his brother Bryan Nugent were there with their business Valhalla Millworks, which sells an assortment of custom-made wooden goods. Nugz said his Scandinavian and Irish heritage made the Smithville Irish Festival an obvious place for them to visit as vendors.

Other vendors had more direct connections to Ireland. Maura Sands, of Ocean City, set up a vendor stand to sell her decorated, Irish-themed pottery and shells. She is originally from Ireland.

“I’m Irish,” Sands said when asked why she chose to attend. “I think it’s great. The weather is beautiful, and it’s a lot of fun.”

Bridget Lawn was selling an assortment of Irish-themed jewelry, pottery, ornaments, sweaters and other clothes from her Bridget’s Irish Cottage, based in Westfield, Union County. She said she is also from Ireland and comes to the festival every year.

“We like the people here,” Lawn said. “There’s a Mass going on Sunday, and then people walk around and have a good time.”

Matt Ahern came to the festival from Coatesville, Chester County, Pennsylvania. Ahern said he regularly makes the drive out to various Irish festivals and enjoys celebrating an Irish American heritage he literally wears for all to see.

“We like to come out to the Irish festivals. We know some of the bands, so we come in and see the band, check out the vendors, food. It’s always fun,” Ahern said.

On Sunday, Ahern wore a black flat cap with three pins — one depicting the American and Irish flags, another his Irish family crest and the third a symbol for his local Ancient Order of Hibernians, an Irish Catholic fraternal organization. Ahern said he was a member of the Black Jack Kehoe AOH Division 4 based in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. The AOH Cape May County, Division 2: All Irish Martyrs helped to present the festival.

Shiffler, the Cape Atlantic Irish Association president, said the money generated from the festival would help fund the association’s other community activities, including a Thanksgiving food drive and a Christmas present drive for those in need.

“I’m very thankful for everyone who’s come out and really helped support us,” Shiffler said “It helps gives us the ability to give back to our community.”

For Margaret O’Hagan, attending with her daughter, son-in-law and grandchild, the event held special significance. Born in County Cork, Ireland, O’Hagan said she wanted to share her heritage with her children and many grandchildren, whose names she wore proudly on her shirt. She recalled how her cousin, Patrick Donovan, had been killed fighting the British in 1921 during the Irish War of Independence.

Irene O’Hagan, her daughter, reminisced how her father used to marched in the AOH in New York City and in the St. Patrick’s Day parade.

“It’s the whole culture,” Irene O’Hagan said. “You come here and you feel it again.”

Daniel Flynn, 39, was there with his 2-year-old son Dublin Jack Flynn and said the festival was a way to celebrate Irish American traditions in the area. He said it brings the entire community together, regardless of whether or not they are Irish, because “everyone likes to dance and sing and drink beer.”

“There’s good music, families and smiles and beer and its great. Celebrate the Irish heritage of America,” Flynn said. “It just feels like family.”