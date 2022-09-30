 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Smithville cancels Oktoberfest as Ian approaches

Oktoberfest at Smithville

Oktoberfest at Smithvile, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Anticipating rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, Historic Smithville is canceling its Oktoberfest this weekend.

The decision came shortly after noon, while Ian slammed into the Carolinas as a Category 1 storm.

Vendors for the event will be contacted, Smithville said on its Facebook page.

The historical village did not indicate whether it intends to reschedule the festival.

