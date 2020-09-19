GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — For almost a decade, artists from around South Jersey and beyond have been coming to the Art Walk at Historic Smithville twice a year. This year, however, there was only Saturday’s event; the spring walk was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For many of the artists and vendors, the pandemic meant that they were cut off from shows and other events where they make their money throughout the spring and summer seasons.
“There’s been nothing,” said Mike Spagnola, event organizer. “Today is a big deal.”
There were fifty vendors spread out over the Village Greene side of Smithville, spaced apart to practice social distancing, and many shoppers and artists wore masks.
Usually, there are 75 vendors, Spagnola explained, but organizers wanted everyone spaced out.
For more information, visit the Smithville Art Walk on Facebook.
