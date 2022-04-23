Smithville Art Walk brings together local creatives

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Smithville bustled with activity Saturday as more than 75 local artists displayed their work at the annual Art Walk at the Village Greene.
A variety of work was featured throughout the art walk. Some showed off pottery, photography and paintings, while others featured handmade rugs, jewelry and clothing. There were even a few authors and comic book creators scattered around, talking to people about their work.
Art lovers browsed the unique creations and talked with the artists as the sun peeked through the clouds on a seasonable morning.
