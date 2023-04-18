ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. on Tuesday plans to highlight the city's Fiscal Year 2023 budget, which his administration said will include another tax decrease, the fifth since the mayor has been in office.
Small, a Democrat, will be joined by City Finacial Officer Toro Aboderin and Auditor Leon Costello at 11:30 a.m. at the Carnegie Library on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, city officials said on Monday.
Last year, City Council introduced a budget that raised $38.6 million from local taxpayers, representing a 3.7% drop from $40 million collected in 2021.
City Council has yet to introduce its municipal budget this year.
