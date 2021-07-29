Small to declare state of emergency for Venice Park bridge

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. will hold a press conference at noon to announce an emergency declaration for the second Venice Park Bridge.
The bridge, over lagoon, has been deemed an imminent threat to public safety, according to a tweet from the Atlantic City government's Twitter account. The conference is set to begin at noon at the intersection of North Ohio Avenue and Kuehnle Avenue.
Later in the day, the city’s engineering office will also hold a meeting to update residents on the bridge replacement project in Venice Park.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Shellem Royal Field at Ohio and Kuehnle avenues. In case of inclement weather, the meeting will be moved to Aug. 5.
Both bridges on Ohio Avenue — one that crosses the Venice Lagoon and one that spans the Penrose Canal — were identified as being in need of replacement by the Federal Highway Administration’s National Bridge Inventory in 2013.
