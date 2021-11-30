Small to announce city position on proposed PILOT amendments

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. will hold a news conference Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the city's position on proposed changes to the casino payment-in-lieu-of-taxes bill.
A bill to remove sports and internet gaming figures from casino PILOT calculations, and that would cut the 2022 PILOT that will be shared with the county to $110 million from its current level of about $150 million, has been introduced in both houses of the state legislature.
The Casino Association of New Jersey has said the amendments will not result in less money going to the city or county.
The amended bill also requires the casinos to each continue to pay $5 million — a combined $45 million a year through 2026 — to the state to be used for budgetary purposes by Atlantic City, which is under a state takeover. The original PILOT would have phased out those payments.
Increases in the gaming revenue part of the PILOT would be tied to revenues from brick-and-mortar gaming only.
In the Senate, S4007 is sponsored by Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Gloucester, Cumberland, Salem, and in the Assembly by Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic.
Both Sweeney and Armato were voted out of office in the Nov. 2 election in the Republican wave that swept South Jersey, but do not leave office until January.
Atlantic County officials have said the changes to the PILOT would hurt county taxpayers.
“We will obviously end up back in court,” County Executive Dennis Levinson said in response to Sweeney’s bill moving in the Senate Community and Urban Affairs Committee last month. “I’m going to fight for the taxpayer.”
PILOT payments are shared with Atlantic County and the local school district.
According to the bill text, the changes are intended to prevent financial difficulties for casinos as they rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The original 10-year PILOT required casinos to collectively pay $120 million in the law’s first year in 2017, with payments in subsequent years determined by all gaming revenue — including internet and sports gaming.
Sports gaming started in New Jersey in 2018.
The PILOT payments increased to about $150 million in 2020, then fell somewhat in 2021 due to the pandemic, although sports and internet gaming softened the fall.
The PILOT legislation was passed in 2016 as a way to stabilize finances in Atlantic City, which had been ravaged by successful casino property tax appeals that resulted in the city paying tens of millions of dollars in refunds.
The county sued the state in 2017 to get its promised 13.5% of the PILOT payments and settled for roughly that percentage in most years.
Armato’s bill (A5587) is somewhat different than Sweeney’s. It sets the 2022 amount casinos would pay at $125 million.
The casinos closed from March through June 2020, and were restricted in their operations for months longer. In spite of that, sports and internet gaming grew, so gaming revenues under the PILOT didn’t fall as far as anticipated.
Casinos have said they must pay third-party operators part of what they make from internet and sports gaming and have questioned the fairness of including those in the PILOT calculations, according to industry publications.
Armato’s bill would also cap the amount casinos could collectively pay in a PILOT at $135 million, down from $150 million in the original bill, Levinson has said.
This year has seen a rebound for casinos.
According to data from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, total gaming revenues after the second quarter this year were up by 33% compared to this point in 2019, with all gaming revenue included.
The press conference will be available at facebook.com/AtlanticCityGov.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.