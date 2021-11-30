Small to announce city position on proposed PILOT amendments

The county sued the state in 2017 to get its promised 13.5% of the PILOT payments and settled for roughly that percentage in most years.

Armato’s bill (A5587) is somewhat different than Sweeney’s. It sets the 2022 amount casinos would pay at $125 million.

The casinos closed from March through June 2020, and were restricted in their operations for months longer. In spite of that, sports and internet gaming grew, so gaming revenues under the PILOT didn’t fall as far as anticipated.

Casinos have said they must pay third-party operators part of what they make from internet and sports gaming and have questioned the fairness of including those in the PILOT calculations, according to industry publications.

Armato’s bill would also cap the amount casinos could collectively pay in a PILOT at $135 million, down from $150 million in the original bill, Levinson has said.

This year has seen a rebound for casinos.

According to data from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, total gaming revenues after the second quarter this year were up by 33% compared to this point in 2019, with all gaming revenue included.

The press conference will be available at facebook.com/AtlanticCityGov.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-272-7219 mpost@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.