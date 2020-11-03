Small secures Atlantic City mayor's office for 2021

ATLANTIC CITY — Not many people can say 2020 was a good year for them, but Mayor Marty Small Sr. can.

Small, 46, a Democrat, appeared to be on his way to defeating Republican challenger Thomas Forkin to secure a one-year unexpired term as Atlantic City’s mayor, based on preliminary results from Tuesday’s election. With the first release of counted ballots, Small led Forkin 6,615 to 2,700.

“I’m truly humbled and honored to have the support that the good people of Atlantic City have shown me,” Small said Tuesday night from his campaign headquarters on Atlantic Avenue. “I’m going to continue to do the best job that I absolutely can.”

The Republican Forkin, 57, was at Linwood Country Club Tuesday night and did not concede the election when contacted after the first results were released.

“It’s been a very interesting and challenging election cycle,” he said. “We will see when the election is certified and the results of the provisional ballots come in.”

There are still several thousand ballots from Atlantic City that must be counted for the results to be official, but the sizable advantage all but assures Small’s victory.