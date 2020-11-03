Small secures Atlantic City mayor's office for 2021

ATLANTIC CITY — Not many people can say 2020 was a good year for them, but Mayor Marty Small Sr. can.
Small, 46, a Democrat, appeared to be on his way to defeating Republican challenger Thomas Forkin to secure a one-year unexpired term as Atlantic City’s mayor, based on preliminary results from Tuesday’s election. With the first release of counted ballots, Small led Forkin 6,615 to 2,700.
“I’m truly humbled and honored to have the support that the good people of Atlantic City have shown me,” Small said Tuesday night from his campaign headquarters on Atlantic Avenue. “I’m going to continue to do the best job that I absolutely can.”
The Republican Forkin, 57, was at Linwood Country Club Tuesday night and did not concede the election when contacted after the first results were released.
“It’s been a very interesting and challenging election cycle,” he said. “We will see when the election is certified and the results of the provisional ballots come in.”
There are still several thousand ballots from Atlantic City that must be counted for the results to be official, but the sizable advantage all but assures Small’s victory.
With his apparent win Tuesday, Small has been part of three election victories this year, fending off a change-of-government effort in May and emerging from a contested three-way primary battle in July.
“It means everything,” the mayor said, reflecting on his political wins while acknowledging the unusual difficulties he faced in 2020, which included overseeing a local response to a global pandemic and national civil unrest that spilled out into the streets of the resort in the spring. “(Tonight) showed that voters appreciated the job that we’ve done.”
Forkin came closer than any candidate could expect representing a party that is outnumbered nearly 6-1, as Republicans are by Democrats in Atlantic City. Earlier in the day, Forkin said he felt “cautiously optimistic” about his chances because of voters’ desire for a change in direction. Forkin said his campaign was helped by a get-out-the-vote effort by political operative Craig Callaway, who was working on behalf of U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd District, against Democratic challenger Amy Kennedy.
“A lot of people just wanted someone to mix it up a bit, they wanted change,” Forkin said. “The good news is it’s only for one year; the bad news is it’s only for one year.”
Small has been serving as interim mayor since October 2019, when he succeeded former Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr., who pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud and resigned.
After besting Gilliam at the polls by exactly 100 votes in the 2017 Democratic primary, Small lost the election because of mail-in ballots, an ironic twist since Tuesday’s election was conducted almost exclusively by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic.
While addressing his campaign team Tuesday night, Small admitted the defeat three years ago was heartbreaking and said he and his family “were in tears.”
On Tuesday, joined by his wife, La’Quetta, and two children, Jada and Marty Jr., Small was all smiles.
“I’ve earned it,” Small said Tuesday night from his campaign headquarters on Atlantic Avenue. “There’s still a lot of work to do, and I’m up to the task.”
Small said he would seek the full four-year mayoral term on the 2021 ballot. Forkin hinted at the same earlier in the day.
There was a larger-than-expected turnout at the city’s six voting locations. By 6 p.m., more than 1,500 provisional ballots across Atlantic City’s six wards had been cast. The 6th Ward — home to Atlantic City’s only Republican elected official, Councilman Jesse Kurtz — had the highest in-person total with the 4th Ward close behind.
Several poll workers also said a significant number of residents wanted to ensure the security of their ballots and hand-delivered them on Election Day.
A total of 11,648 votes were cast by Atlantic City residents in the 2016 presidential election, state election data show.
Contact: 609-272-7222
Twitter @ACPressDanzis
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.