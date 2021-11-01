Small percentage of voters used early voting, but officials expect it to grow

About 3.5% of Atlantic County registered voters and 4.6% of those in Cape May County opted to try early voting by machine in its inaugural year, election officials said Monday.
A slightly smaller percentage statewide used the new voting method, designed to increase accessibility and ease for voters.
But area elections officials consider it a success and expect it to grow in the future.
“Over 7,000 voters took a leap into the future and voted via electronic polls books and new, touch-screen, paper-trail voting machines during the nine days of early voting in Atlantic County," said Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon, who is responsible for all county voting machines and equipment, as well as voter registration and investigations.
"Nearly all of the voters I spoke with enjoyed the new technology," Bugdon said.
Voters emphasized the ease of check-in and how helpful the trained staff was as they learned to cope with a new way of voting.
"It went well. More people voted than I anticipated," said Michael Kennedy, Cape May Democratic registrar, of the 3,455 people who showed up in that county's three early voting sites. "Overall, it went rather well."
He said the new equipment, which allowed any machine to pull up any version of a ballot needed in each county, worked as promised.
There are 209,619 registered voters in Atlantic County, according to the state Division of Elections. Of those, 7,348 voted in the early voting period between Oct. 23 and Oct. 31, according to Bugdon's office.
A total of 207,863 of 6.6 million registered voters (3.1%) statewide cast ballots early by machine.
In Cape May County, 3,455 (4.6% of registered voters) tried the new option, and in Cumberland County 2,219 (2.3%) gave it a try, according to state data.
In Atlantic County, about twice as many people — 13,560 — used vote-by-mail by the same date, and mail-in ballots will be accepted by the Atlantic County Board of Elections up to Nov. 8, as long as they are postmarked by 8 p.m. Election Day, said Chair Lynn Caterson.
She expects the mail-in ballots to be counted in full by scanners, or close to it, by the close of polls at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
"I absolutely did not know what to expect. The reaction of the voters has been nothing short of phenomenal as far as liking the system and feeling good about it," Caterson said of early voting by machine. "I believe it is the wave of the future."
Caterson said those who used it and liked it will tell others, and she expects use of early voting to increase in the future as a result.
It was expensive to buy the electronic poll books and new voting machines needed for early voting, and to train poll workers on the new equipment, but that's a one-time expense, Caterson said.
Atlantic County commissioners approved a $2 million expense for the voting equipment, most of which was reimbursed by federal dollars.
"We still have the equipment. The poll workers are all trained," said Caterson, whose office is responsible for training poll workers, as well as for receiving and counting vote-by-mail ballots.
“All sites were staffed to allow abundant assistance by trained members of the Board of Elections and Superintendent of Elections offices, in an effort to make the introduction as educational and hands-on as possible," Bugdon said. "We owe a great deal of thanks to the teams running early voting. Their long hours masked-up on-site are a credit to their selfless service to our democracy.”
The state may want to look closely at how people used early voting and make changes in the future, Caterson said.
"Everyone in charge of setting up early voting needs to look at the response, length of time, what days and regroup," Caterson said.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.