Small percentage of voters used early voting, but officials expect it to grow

There are 209,619 registered voters in Atlantic County, according to the state Division of Elections. Of those, 7,348 voted in the early voting period between Oct. 23 and Oct. 31, according to Bugdon's office.

A total of 207,863 of 6.6 million registered voters (3.1%) statewide cast ballots early by machine.

In Cape May County, 3,455 (4.6% of registered voters) tried the new option, and in Cumberland County 2,219 (2.3%) gave it a try, according to state data.

In Atlantic County, about twice as many people — 13,560 — used vote-by-mail by the same date, and mail-in ballots will be accepted by the Atlantic County Board of Elections up to Nov. 8, as long as they are postmarked by 8 p.m. Election Day, said Chair Lynn Caterson.

She expects the mail-in ballots to be counted in full by scanners, or close to it, by the close of polls at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

"I absolutely did not know what to expect. The reaction of the voters has been nothing short of phenomenal as far as liking the system and feeling good about it," Caterson said of early voting by machine. "I believe it is the wave of the future."

Caterson said those who used it and liked it will tell others, and she expects use of early voting to increase in the future as a result.