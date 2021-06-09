Small looks ahead to general election after defeating Foley in Tuesday's primary

ATLANTIC CITY — As the final mail-in and provisional ballots were being counted, Marty Small Sr. seemed to have secured the Democratic nomination in the mayoral primary and was poised to face Republican Tom Forkin in the general election this November.

In a heated battle Small has called the ugliest campaign he’s ever been a part of, Small defeated fellow Democrat Tom Foley 1,828 to 438. All results are unofficial.

John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University, said one of the factors that contributed to Small’s success Tuesday was his connection to the resort.

“This is not just like voting for a state assemblyman where Atlantic City voters may not know the candidate. This is someone who has deep roots in the community,” Froonjian said. “Small is a graduate of Atlantic City High School and Stockton University. ... He has a formidable following, so he wasn’t an easy candidate to go up against.”

Now that Small has won the primary, he will continue his day-to-day efforts for the residents of the city while preparing for November, said Robin Wallace, spokesperson for Small’s campaign.