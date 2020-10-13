Small, Forkin verbally spar during Atlantic City mayoral debate at Stockton

When it comes to public safety, Small said he has been aggressive in making sure police are patrolling the business areas of Atlantic and Pacific avenues.

“I’m for increasing the funding for police,” Small said.

Forkin said the city does not receive enough money from the state for public safety.

“We need more police on the streets,” said Forkin, who added that seeing all the junkies on Pacific Avenue makes the place look like “Zombieland.”

Forkin called for the resort to retain more of the luxury, room, property and parking taxes it pays to the state.

“We need to collaborate with the county more,” said Forkin, who applauded how well Executive Dennis Levinson runs Atlantic County.

Small said he has been working with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to bring more housing to the city, and he said he has a good relationship with Levinson and was just in his office two weeks ago.

Yet Forkin countered, “Small couldn’t get one single penny for the city of Atlantic City.”