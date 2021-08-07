Small fire put out at ACUA facility in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Firefighters put out a fire Saturday morning at the Atlantic County Utilities Authority facility on Delilah Road, the authority said.
The small fire was detected about 6:30 a.m. It was reported immediately, and firefighters arrived shortly after, the ACUA said in a news release. Waste was diverted to the recycling center tipping floor for temporary storage before normal operations resumed at 10 a.m.
No injuries were reported, and the building wasn’t damaged, the ACUA said.
— Ahmad Austin
