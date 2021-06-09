 Skip to main content
Small earthquake felt near Tuckerton Wednesday
Small earthquake felt near Tuckerton Wednesday

A 2.4-magnitude earthquake has been reported two miles from Tuckerton on Wednesday morning.

According to data from the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at 7:52 a.m. The USGS's Intensity Map shows weak-to-light intensity felt in parts of Galloway Township, Port Republic, Tuckerton, Little Egg Harbor, Manahawkin and Beach Haven. At least a dozen people submitted responses to the survey (you can submit your report here).

"Felt it in Smithville," said Galloway resident Ann Marie Morrison on Facebook. "The house rattled, I thought it was a big truck going down the street."

The earthquake had a reported depth of around 3.1 miles, or five kilometers, according to the USGS. The energy was equivalent to a moderate bolt of lightning. While earthquakes in New Jersey happen one or twice a year, studies from the Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology (IRIS) show that similar earthquakes occur at least 500,000 a year in the world.

Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci contributed to this report.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

