Small earthquake felt near Tuckerton Wednesday

A 2.4-magnitude earthquake has been reported two miles from Tuckerton on Wednesday morning.
According to data from the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at 7:52 a.m. The USGS's Intensity Map shows weak-to-light intensity felt in parts of Galloway Township, Port Republic, Tuckerton, Little Egg Harbor, Manahawkin and Beach Haven. At least a dozen people submitted responses to the survey (you can submit your report here).
"Felt it in Smithville," said Galloway resident Ann Marie Morrison on Facebook. "The house rattled, I thought it was a big truck going down the street."
The earthquake had a reported depth of around 3.1 miles, or five kilometers, according to the USGS. The energy was equivalent to a moderate bolt of lightning. While earthquakes in New Jersey happen one or twice a year, studies from the Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology (IRIS) show that similar earthquakes occur at least 500,000 a year in the world.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci contributed to this report.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Isolated morning storms with scattered p.m. storms.
Rain and storms, especially near Cape May. Temperatures will fall in the afternoon locally.
Spotty showers with rain at night. A strong northeast wind blows, with p.m. coastal flooding possible.
Early rain to sun
Partly sunny
Watching a few showers and storms, with dry time
Monitoring a coastal storm. However, it will take several days to clarify.
Support South Jersey journalism at The Press of Atlantic City
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.