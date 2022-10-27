Small declares emergency at Atlantic City Housing Authority

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr., shown with city Health and Human Services Director Jarrod Barnes and city Solicitor Mike Perugini, announced Thursday that the city is stepping in to provide services on an emergency basis to the Atlantic City Housing Authority properties after HUD delays allegedly led to poor living conditions.
Michelle Brunetti Post
Atlantic City public works employees clean up trash collection areas at Stanley Holmes Village on Thursday. Residents said trash had been sitting uncollected for at least two weeks and was blowing around the complex.
ATLANTIC CITY — City government is providing trash collection and other services to nine large Atlantic City Housing Authority properties on an emergency basis, as the authority works to regain autonomy from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Citing "deplorable and horrific" conditions including broken elevators and laundry room equipment, rising mounds of uncollected garbage and infestations, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Thursday the city was taking action to help residents of the Housing Authority properties.
Officials also called on the federal agency that oversees the Housing Authority to address how its zero-threshold program is harming residents.
"In a nutshell, (zero threshold) means they can't buy a pencil without getting approval from the federal government," Small said Thursday during a news conference at City Hall. "No residents deserve to live like residents are living now."
A HUD spokesperson confirmed the local Housing Authority's zero-threshold status.
"The Atlantic City Housing Authority submitted its expenditures today, allowing HUD to approve them this afternoon so that payments can move forward," Olga Alvarez said in an emailed response to questions.
Housing authorities in Atlantic City, Pleasantville and Vineland will receive funding to hel…
But she also said that while the authority has been placed on a zero-threshold status and HUD must approve all expenditures, "the Atlantic City Housing Authority continues to have autonomy in its operations."
Early Thursday, public works crews were picking up trash at Stanley Holmes Village, where it had so overflowed containers it was blowing around the housing complex.
Residents, who declined to give their names for fear of retribution, said trash hadn't been collected in weeks.
They also complained about a lack of hot water and heat.
Small said he had seen evidence of lack of trash pickup, bedbug infestations, lack of heat and hot water, and nonworking laundry facilities.
The Housing Authority provides affordable housing to low-income families, senior citizens and the disabled.
ATLANTIC CITY — Stanley S. Holmes Village and the Westside neighborhood will receive a $450,…
Small said there were problems with the Housing Authority, which is independent from city government, and now the authority cannot renew contracts or go out to bid for services without HUD approval.
HUD needs to move more quickly to make sure residents get services like trash pickup and pest control, Small said.
"We want HUD to understand that behind their policy there are people suffering — senior citizens and disabled people," Small said. "It's extremely important our residents don’t live like that."
Small said the "zero threshold" implemented by HUD has been in place since July 2021.
"We write to inform you that, due to the instability of the management of Atlantic City Housing Authority and our belief that Federal funds may be in jeopardy, we have placed the ACHA on 'Zero Threshold,'" said a July 1 letter to then-board Chair Nicole Gupton from HUD Director of the Office of Public Housing Theresa Arce. "This means that all functions of the agency will now be under HUD review effective from the date of this letter."
Housing Authority board Chair Stephanie Marshall, who is also a city councilwoman, said HUD never communicated with the board about problems until that July 2021 letter.
The days of building public housing in huge towers or "villages" only for the poor are over,…
The letter arrived about two months after the previous longtime executive director, Tom Hannon, resigned. Hannon could not be reached for comment Thursday.
The letter said all personnel matters, expenditures, procurement and contracts, capital fund program activities and operating subsidies would need to be cleared by HUD.
"We anticipate the turnaround time to be about five days," the letter said.
But Marshall said delays have gone on for weeks.
"Since August with the new interim executive director, HUD has not approved our bill lists for September and October, basically forced us to cancel regularly scheduled meetings," Marshall said. "There were no agendas because HUD had not approved anything. There is no way to even have a meeting."
Marshall said it has forced the authority to partner with the city.
ATLANTIC CITY — The historic public housing communities of Stanley Holmes Village and Buzby …
"It's not for free, the Housing Authority will be paying the city," Marshall said. "Nothing will fall on taxpayers."
In late August, HUD said the Housing Authority hired John Clarke as part-time interim executive director to run its nine communities.
Clarke said HUD appointed him to help it get the Housing Authority back on track.
"Unfortunately the contracts for (certain) services expired," Clarke said. "Contractors were helping on a monthly basis, but that is not permissible."
So the city has agreed to step in until new contracts can be awarded, which Clarke said usually takes about 60 to 90 days.
"I'm part-time interim executive director, holding the place to try to get it back on solid footing," Clarke said. "I'm also working to procure and hire a permanent director."
Atlantic City public housing tour
The Meadows, a development off Mediterranean and New Hampshire Avenues, was called the future of public housing in Atlantic City during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Lynne Patton, Housing and Urban Development regional administrator, left, said that the way public housing is planned has to change. "Public housing began with good intentions, but ultimately what it did was silo poverty, and silo opportunities from people who truly need it," said Patton. "The goal of the new Stanley Holmes will be to make sure each individual unit blends seamlessly — it all looks like market-rate housing — and you can't differentiate low-income housing. That's the way it should be."(VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Lynne Patton, Housing and Urban Development regional administrator, left, listens to Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon at the fitness room at The Meadows, a development off Mediterranean and New Hampshire Avenues, called the future of public housing in Atlantic City during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Lynne Patton, Housing and Urban Development regional administrator, tries out the fitness room at The Meadows, a development off Mediterranean and New Hampshire Avenues, called the future of public housing in Atlantic City during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon talks with Lynne Patton, Housing and Urban Development regional administrator, at The Meadows, a development off Mediterranean and New Hampshire Avenues, called the future of public housing in Atlantic City during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Lynne Patton, Housing and Urban Development regional administrator, left, said that the way public housing is planned has to change. "Public housing began with good intentions, but ultimately what it did was silo poverty, and silo opportunities from people who truly need it," said Patton. "The goal of the new Stanley Holmes will be to make sure each individual unit blends seamlessly — it all looks like market-rate housing — and you can't differentiate low-income housing. That's the way it should be."
Lynne Patton, Housing and Urban Development regional administrator, left, and Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon tour The Meadows, a development off Mediterranean and New Hampshire Avenues, during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Lynne Patton, Housing and Urban Development regional administrator, left, and Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon walk by The Meadows, a development off Mediterranean and New Hampshire Avenues, during a tour Wednesday of public housing in Atlantic City. , Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Lynne Patton, Housing and Urban Development regional administrator, left, and Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon tour The Meadows, a development off Mediterranean and New Hampshire Avenues, during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Lynne Patton, Housing and Urban Development regional administrator, left, and Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon tour The Meadows, a development off Mediterranean and New Hampshire Avenues, during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Lynne Patton, Housing and Urban Development regional administrator, left, and Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon tour The Meadows, a development off Mediterranean and New Hampshire Avenues, during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Lynne Patton, Housing and Urban Development regional administrator, left, and Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon tour The Meadows, a development off Mediterranean and New Hampshire Avenues, during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Lynne Patton, Housing and Urban Development regional administrator, left, and Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon tour The Meadows, a development off Mediterranean and New Hampshire Avenues, during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon and Lynne Patton, Housing and Urban Development regional administrator, tour Stanley Holmes Village and talk about the proposed demolition of the development so it can be replaced with modern buildings during a tour in May 2019.
Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon and Lynne Patton, Housing and Urban Development regional administrator, tour Stanley Holmes Village, talk about the proposed demolition of the development so it can be replaced with modern buildings during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon and Lynne Patton, Housing and Urban Development regional administrator, tour Stanley Holmes Village, talk about the proposed demolition of the development so it can be replaced with modern buildings during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
From left, Maria Maio-Messano, Housing and Urban Development Office Director for NJ, Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon and Lynne Patton, HUD regional administrator, tour Stanley Holmes Village, talk about the proposed demolition of the development so it can be replaced with modern buildings during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
From left, Maria Maio-Messano, Housing and Urban Development Office Director for N.J., Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon and Lynne Patton, HUD regional administrator, tour Stanley Holmes Village in 2019.
From left, Maria Maio-Messano, Housing and Urban Development Office Director for NJ, Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon and Lynne Patton, HUD regional administrator, tour Stanley Holmes Village, talk about the proposed demolition of the development so it can be replaced with modern buildings during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
From left, Maria Maio-Messano, Housing and Urban Development Office Director for NJ, Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon and Lynne Patton, HUD regional administrator, tour Stanley Holmes Village, talk about the proposed demolition of the development so it can be replaced with modern buildings during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
From left, Maria Maio-Messano, Housing and Urban Development Office Director for NJ, Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon and Lynne Patton, HUD regional administrator, tour Stanley Holmes Village, during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon and Lynne Patton, Housing and Urban Development regional administrator, tour an apartment at Stanley Holmes Village, during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Lynne Patton, Housing and Urban Development regional administrator, left, and Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon tour The Meadows, a development off Mediterranean and New Hampshire Avenues, during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Lynne Patton, Housing and Urban Development regional administrator, left, and Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon tour The Meadows, a development off Mediterranean and New Hampshire Avenues, during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Leslie Taylor, has lived at Stanley Holmes Village, in Atlantic City, for fifty years and is hopeful that the development will be replaced by more modern buildings, but has her doubts it will ever happen, she said Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
This section of Stanley Holmes Village, in Atlantic City, opened in 1937 and may be the first to be replaced by modern housing, according to the city’s housing authority, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
This section of Stanley Holmes Village, in Atlantic City, opened in 1937 and may be the first to be replaced by modern housing, according to the city’s housing authority, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
This section of Stanley Holmes Village, in Atlantic City, opened in 1937 and may be the first to be replaced by modern housing, according to the city’s housing authority. , Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
GALLERY: HUD administrator tours Atlantic City public housing
Lynne Patton, Housing and Urban Development regional administrator, toured Atlantic City public housing developments run by the Atlantic City Housing Authority. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City public housing tour
The Meadows, a development off Mediterranean and New Hampshire Avenues, was called the future of public housing in Atlantic City during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City public housing tour
Lynne Patton, Housing and Urban Development regional administrator, left, said that the way public housing is planned has to change. "Public housing began with good intentions, but ultimately what it did was silo poverty, and silo opportunities from people who truly need it," said Patton. "The goal of the new Stanley Holmes will be to make sure each individual unit blends seamlessly — it all looks like market-rate housing — and you can't differentiate low-income housing. That's the way it should be."(VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City public housing tour
Lynne Patton, Housing and Urban Development regional administrator, left, listens to Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon at the fitness room at The Meadows, a development off Mediterranean and New Hampshire Avenues, called the future of public housing in Atlantic City during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City public housing tour
Lynne Patton, Housing and Urban Development regional administrator, tries out the fitness room at The Meadows, a development off Mediterranean and New Hampshire Avenues, called the future of public housing in Atlantic City during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City public housing tour
Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon talks with Lynne Patton, Housing and Urban Development regional administrator, at The Meadows, a development off Mediterranean and New Hampshire Avenues, called the future of public housing in Atlantic City during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City public housing tour
Lynne Patton, Housing and Urban Development regional administrator, left, said that the way public housing is planned has to change. "Public housing began with good intentions, but ultimately what it did was silo poverty, and silo opportunities from people who truly need it," said Patton. "The goal of the new Stanley Holmes will be to make sure each individual unit blends seamlessly — it all looks like market-rate housing — and you can't differentiate low-income housing. That's the way it should be."
Atlantic City public housing tour
Lynne Patton, Housing and Urban Development regional administrator, left, and Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon tour The Meadows, a development off Mediterranean and New Hampshire Avenues, during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City public housing tour
Lynne Patton, Housing and Urban Development regional administrator, left, and Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon walk by The Meadows, a development off Mediterranean and New Hampshire Avenues, during a tour Wednesday of public housing in Atlantic City. , Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City public housing tour
Lynne Patton, Housing and Urban Development regional administrator, left, and Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon tour The Meadows, a development off Mediterranean and New Hampshire Avenues, during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City public housing tour
Lynne Patton, Housing and Urban Development regional administrator, left, and Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon tour The Meadows, a development off Mediterranean and New Hampshire Avenues, during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City public housing tour
Lynne Patton, Housing and Urban Development regional administrator, left, and Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon tour The Meadows, a development off Mediterranean and New Hampshire Avenues, during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City public housing tour
Lynne Patton, Housing and Urban Development regional administrator, left, and Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon tour The Meadows, a development off Mediterranean and New Hampshire Avenues, during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City public housing tour
Lynne Patton, Housing and Urban Development regional administrator, left, and Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon tour The Meadows, a development off Mediterranean and New Hampshire Avenues, during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City public housing tour
Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon and Lynne Patton, Housing and Urban Development regional administrator, tour Stanley Holmes Village and talk about the proposed demolition of the development so it can be replaced with modern buildings during a tour in May 2019.
Atlantic City public housing tour
Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon and Lynne Patton, Housing and Urban Development regional administrator, tour Stanley Holmes Village, talk about the proposed demolition of the development so it can be replaced with modern buildings during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City public housing tour
Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon and Lynne Patton, Housing and Urban Development regional administrator, tour Stanley Holmes Village, talk about the proposed demolition of the development so it can be replaced with modern buildings during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City public housing tour
From left, Maria Maio-Messano, Housing and Urban Development Office Director for NJ, Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon and Lynne Patton, HUD regional administrator, tour Stanley Holmes Village, talk about the proposed demolition of the development so it can be replaced with modern buildings during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City public housing tour
From left, Maria Maio-Messano, Housing and Urban Development Office Director for N.J., Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon and Lynne Patton, HUD regional administrator, tour Stanley Holmes Village in 2019.
Atlantic City public housing tour
From left, Maria Maio-Messano, Housing and Urban Development Office Director for NJ, Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon and Lynne Patton, HUD regional administrator, tour Stanley Holmes Village, talk about the proposed demolition of the development so it can be replaced with modern buildings during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City public housing tour
From left, Maria Maio-Messano, Housing and Urban Development Office Director for NJ, Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon and Lynne Patton, HUD regional administrator, tour Stanley Holmes Village, talk about the proposed demolition of the development so it can be replaced with modern buildings during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City public housing tour
From left, Maria Maio-Messano, Housing and Urban Development Office Director for NJ, Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon and Lynne Patton, HUD regional administrator, tour Stanley Holmes Village, during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City public housing tour
Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon and Lynne Patton, Housing and Urban Development regional administrator, tour an apartment at Stanley Holmes Village, during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City public housing tour
Tour of an apartment at the Stanley Holmes Village, in Atlantic City, during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City public housing tour
Tour of an apartment, bedroom shown here, at the Stanley Holmes Village, in Atlantic City, during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City public housing tour
Lynne Patton, Housing and Urban Development regional administrator, left, and Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon tour The Meadows, a development off Mediterranean and New Hampshire Avenues, during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City public housing tour
Lynne Patton, Housing and Urban Development regional administrator, left, and Atlantic City Housing Authority Executive Director Tom Hannon tour The Meadows, a development off Mediterranean and New Hampshire Avenues, during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City public housing tour
Leslie Taylor, has lived at Stanley Holmes Village, in Atlantic City, for fifty years and is hopeful that the development will be replaced by more modern buildings, but has her doubts it will ever happen, she said Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City public housing tour
This section of Stanley Holmes Village, in Atlantic City, opened in 1937 and may be the first to be replaced by modern housing, according to the city’s housing authority, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City public housing tour
Atlantic City’s Stanley Holmes Village, shown in 2019, is the state’s oldest public housing project.
Atlantic City public housing tour
Atlantic City public housing tour
Maria Maio-Messano, Housing and Urban Development Office Director for NJ, during of tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City public housing tour
Lynne Patton, Housing and Urban Development regional administrator, during a tour of public housing in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City public housing tour
Cat in a window at Stanley Holmes Village, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City public housing tour
This section of Stanley Holmes Village, in Atlantic City, opened in 1937 and may be the first to be replaced by modern housing, according to the city’s housing authority, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Atlantic City public housing tour
This section of Stanley Holmes Village, in Atlantic City, opened in 1937 and may be the first to be replaced by modern housing, according to the city’s housing authority. , Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
