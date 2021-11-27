Small Business Saturday a big deal in South Jersey

"It was certainly tough trying to get adjusted to the direction the pandemic put us in, but this past summer was the best we ever have done in sales," Krass said. "We unfortunately had to close our store in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, but people in Margate have been bringing us great business."

Mike Cortese, 45, of Somers Point, did some Christmas shopping Saturday at Margate's Heritage Surf Shop.

"What's great about local surf shops is that they're different from your mainstream shops that you would typically see in the mall," Cortese said. "When I go into a store like Tilly's or Pacsun, I feel like I am always seeing the same product that I saw six months ago. A shop like Heritage brings in a lot of product you sometimes find online but never in stores. This shop always has what I'm looking for at a fair price."

Andrew Magrini, 33, and Ting Kuo, 35, were visiting Smithville from Manhattan, New York. They were checking out outdoor decorations at Crafting Cellar and hoped to do some shopping and support small businesses.

"We do love the mom-and-pop stores a lot more than the franchise and corporate stuff have to offer, because it's all the same repetitive things you see," Kuo said.

+5 Atlantic Cape students explore hunger crisis ahead of holiday season MAYS LANDING — There is a saying in most Latin American countries, said David Pacheco Ruiz.