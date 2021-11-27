Small Business Saturday a big deal in South Jersey

Michael Spagnola had seen nonstop business in the five hours since he opened Saturday.
Spagnola, 59, owns Underground, a cozy little store in Historic Smithville that specializes in punk apparel, music and all things New Jersey. He called 2021 the best year of business he's had in his 14 years owning the Galloway Township store.
Saturday day was all about small businesses like his, as hundreds flocked to the village and other local downtown shopping centers on Small Business Saturday.
Even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday represent two of the busiest days of the holiday shopping season, Small Business Saturday, nestled between them, allows the little guy a chance to get a piece of the shopping season pie. It's a way to celebrate small-business owners and what they contribute to their local communities.
"Honestly, people have been supportive (of the village) all year," said Spagnola, of Smithville. "Not even just today. We had a really busy year. It's been great."
Though supply chain challenges and COVID-19 requirements persist, Small Business Saturday 2021 could be one of the most significant yet for locally owned businesses. According to the American Express Shop Small Impact Survey, 56% of small businesses surveyed said this year’s Small Business Saturday event is more critical than ever for their business. Looking ahead to the new year, 78% said holiday sales will impact their ability to keep their doors open in 2022.
The National Retail Federation is predicting the highest holiday retail sales on record for 2021. Collectively, consumers are expected to spend as much as $859 billion this holiday season, with up to $226 billion earmarked for online purchases.
Margate hosted a Mega Shopping Weekend to help promote small businesses in the city.
An American Sign Language Santa, escorted by Margate police, made an appearance Saturday during a Christmas parade down Ventnor Avenue.
Shoppers walked the streets to look inside the stores that were open for the weekend. Many had great sales, discounts and contests for shoppers to win clothes and other prizes.
"The pandemic made it really hard on small businesses to stay afloat," said shopper Nicole Morris, 28, of Northfield. "One thing you could say that was a positive from the last two years is that it made people realize how much small businesses really need us. We can't keep letting these businesses die and expect everything to move to online shopping."
To get some extra fun out of the weekend, Margate teamed up with its local businesses to put on a scavenger hunt around the city, hiding holiday boxes that had store coupons inside.
Roots Krass, owner of Bedazzled Boutique clothing and jewelry store, said she had mixed feelings about how the pandemic has affected her business.
"It was certainly tough trying to get adjusted to the direction the pandemic put us in, but this past summer was the best we ever have done in sales," Krass said. "We unfortunately had to close our store in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, but people in Margate have been bringing us great business."
Mike Cortese, 45, of Somers Point, did some Christmas shopping Saturday at Margate's Heritage Surf Shop.
"What's great about local surf shops is that they're different from your mainstream shops that you would typically see in the mall," Cortese said. "When I go into a store like Tilly's or Pacsun, I feel like I am always seeing the same product that I saw six months ago. A shop like Heritage brings in a lot of product you sometimes find online but never in stores. This shop always has what I'm looking for at a fair price."
Andrew Magrini, 33, and Ting Kuo, 35, were visiting Smithville from Manhattan, New York. They were checking out outdoor decorations at Crafting Cellar and hoped to do some shopping and support small businesses.
"We do love the mom-and-pop stores a lot more than the franchise and corporate stuff have to offer, because it's all the same repetitive things you see," Kuo said.
"We're just trying to hit up everything we can," Magrini said. "I'm a Jersey punk at heart, so of course I'll be going into Underground. The reason we thought of Smithville was (Kuo) heard about the Peanut Butter Co. and just check out whatever tickles our fancy."
The village attracted guests Saturday by hosting the Riddlesbrood Touring Theatre Company, which puts on shows in the New Jersey, New York and Philadelphia areas. They are in Smithville this weekend for a two-day "Dickens Fest," featuring a musical adaptation of "A Christmas Carol." Hundreds gathered and watched the show Saturday afternoon as it moved from different portable stages set up throughout the Village Greene.
The theater group will put on one more show at 7 p.m. Sunday in the village.
"The owners of the Smithville Greene and Historic Smithville, they are wonderful," said Jenna Perfetti, co-owner with her husband, Adam, of Cook's Corner. "They schedule events all season. ... They are very aware of the community and the people they bring in. They really try during the holidays to make things special and spectacular to some degree. A lot of credit has to be given to the (owners) Fitzgeralds, the Bushars and the Coppolas."
Cook's Corner had been packed since it opened Saturday morning. Jenna Perfetti was barely able to step away from the long line of customers in the shop, while Adam roasted coffee beans. Cook's Corner is one of the most popular stops in the village, as shoppers love buying its many blends of coffee beans, hot sauces and other food items to fill stockings and give as gifts.
Perfetti said that even though the village is a tourist destination, especially during the holiday season, they are heavily supported by locals.
"It means everything, especially coming into the winter months in January and February when you don't always know what the weather is," Perfetti said. "It really helps sustain us through the year, No. 1, and then No. 2, it's not just us as business owners, it's our employees. It's far more than just us. It goes toward our employees."
Bankrate.com contributed to this report.
Contact John Russo:
609-272-7184
Twitter @ACPress_Russo
