Motorists on the Garden State Parkway in Atlantic County were hit with smoke and flames in the center median briefly Tuesday.

A small brush fire occurred Tuesday afternoon on the parkway's northbound side near mile marker 34.6 in Egg Harbor Township. The site is near Fire Road and Patcong Lake.

"The fire was a quarter-acre in size and is now out," said Caryn Shinske of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

Conditions were dry and gusty Tuesday, but just barely. Humidity was high to the east of Fire Road due to the sea breeze. However, the sea breeze stopped right around this location, drying out immediately to the west.

More brush fires and wildfires threaten Wednesday.

A red flag warning for the favorable spread of wildfires is in effect for Atlantic and Ocean counties through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The combination of a very dry ground, even after Saturday's rain, even lower humidity and breezy winds contributes to this.

Minimum humidity values will be between 20% and 30% in Atlantic and Ocean counties. A unique sea breeze should develop in Cape May County, which should keep conditions moist enough there.

A gentle northerly wind should push back the sea breeze from moving beyond the peninsula.