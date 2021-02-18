Small among 8 NJ mayors in Latinx, Black business fund

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. and seven other mayors across the state have announced the creation of the New Jersey 40 Acres and a Mule Fund, or NJ FAM.

The goal of the fund is to "put capital directly in the hands of New Jersey's Black and Latinx business owners and communities, which traditionally suffer from the greatest barriers in access to these resources," according to a news release.

Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka in September announced the Newark FAM Fund, which sought to raise $100 million to combat and reduce social and economic inequalities stemming from systemic racism. The growing need for businesses, in part due to restrictions put in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, resulted in the expansion of the initiative to include other cities, including Orange, East Orange, Paterson, Camden, Trenton and Irvington.

"I’m honored to join Mayor Baraka and other urban mayors throughout the state for the FAM Fund," Small said in the release. "During these trying times, this will assist African American and Latino business as we restart and recover our economy. The Great City of Atlantic City looks forward as a participating municipality to support current business and bring new industries to diversify our economy."