Slow vote count not fault of Cumberland freeholders, director says

Cumberland County Freeholder Director Joseph Derella said Friday the county government is not responsible for the slow pace of its vote count.
In a news release issued late Friday, Derella said he was angry with state Sen. Michael Testa Jr., R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, for saying in a Friday Press of Atlantic City story that "the fish stinks from the head down" when asked who was responsible.
But Testa said he was referring to the administration of the county Board of Elections, Lizbeth Hernandez and Renee Buehler, not to county government overall.
"I am perplexed by Freeholder Director Derella's comments towards me," Testa said. "I'm not putting any onus of the blame on the Board of Chosen Freeholders. I was placing blame on the administration of the Board of Elections."
As of Friday evening, the county Board of Elections had only counted about 33,000 of about 50,000 vote-by-mail ballots received while neighboring counties had counted virtually all their mail-in ballots.
Atlantic County, for example, has counted about 134,000.
The Board of Elections is an independent body made up of two Republicans and two Democrats who, along with the administrators of the board, are responsible for the vote count, Derella said.
Staff have repeatedly said Hernandez is the person with whom the press must speak, but Hernandez has not returned phone calls and has refused to answer email questions about how the board functions, including when the public can attend meetings of the board, which are supposed to be public.
Derella said neither the freeholders nor the county administrators has authority over the Board of Elections.
“In fact, the Board of Elections is independent from county government and is its own appointing authority and therefore hires and directs its staff."
Instead, Derella said, the responsibility lies with the chairman of the Board of Elections, Republican Russell Creech.
Creech, Derella said, was "put there by Sen. Testa's party."
He said he would welcome an investigation by Testa, "because he will find that there were ongoing offers on the part of Cumberland County’s administrators to provide the Board of Elections with support and any assistance required."
He said Creech and Hernandez assured the freeholders they were prepared for the vote counting process and had everything under control, "while reminding us that they, not county government, were solely responsible for running the election."
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
