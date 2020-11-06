Slow vote count not fault of Cumberland freeholders, director says

Cumberland County Freeholder Director Joseph Derella said Friday the county government is not responsible for the slow pace of its vote count.

In a news release issued late Friday, Derella said he was angry with state Sen. Michael Testa Jr., R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, for saying in a Friday Press of Atlantic City story that "the fish stinks from the head down" when asked who was responsible.

But Testa said he was referring to the administration of the county Board of Elections, Lizbeth Hernandez and Renee Buehler, not to county government overall.

"I am perplexed by Freeholder Director Derella's comments towards me," Testa said. "I'm not putting any onus of the blame on the Board of Chosen Freeholders. I was placing blame on the administration of the Board of Elections."

As of Friday evening, the county Board of Elections had only counted about 33,000 of about 50,000 vote-by-mail ballots received while neighboring counties had counted virtually all their mail-in ballots.

Atlantic County, for example, has counted about 134,000.

The Board of Elections is an independent body made up of two Republicans and two Democrats who, along with the administrators of the board, are responsible for the vote count, Derella said.