Slow down for whales off South Jersey coast, NOAA says
Slow down for whales off South Jersey coast, NOAA says

Right Whales Entangled Birth

An endangered North Atlantic right whale entangled in fishing rope is seen Thursday with a newborn calf in waters near Cumberland Island, Georgia.

 Georgia Department of Natural Resources/NOAA Permit #20556 via AP

You know what a "pod" of whales or "flock" of birds refers to, but some collective nouns for animals are just plain odd. Hello, a "shiver" of sharks.

Boaters on Thursday were cautioned to be aware of North Atlantic right whales off the New Jersey and Maryland shores.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the whales were spotted southeast of Atlantic County and east of Ocean City, Maryland. Slow zones were initiated because of the spottings, which require boaters to travel at 10 knots or less, NOAA said.

Speed restrictions off Atlantic City's coast will remain effective until Jan. 13, having recently been extended from Jan. 4 because of additional spottings. Ocean City, Maryland's, however, will expire Jan. 4, NOAA said.

For more information, visit nmfs.noaa.gov/pr/shipstrike.

All right whale sightings should be reported to 866-755-NOAA (Maine-Virginia) or 877-WHALE-HELP (North Carolina-Florida).

