Slice turkey, not fingers: AtlantiCare doctor talks common Thanksgiving injuries

Dr. Richard Massone has seen his share of Thanksgiving-related injuries, from sliced fingers and bruises from dinner prep to falls off ladders and puncture wounds from post-meal holiday decorating.

“The most common injuries we see on Thanksgiving are cuts to hands and fingers,” said Massone, associate medical director, AtlantiCare Urgent Care. “Frozen turkeys being dropped onto feet have caused bruises and broken bones. We’ve also seen slips and falls and injuries from motor vehicle accidents that have resulted in head, neck and joint injuries.

”Of course, we also have people who have illnesses ranging from sore throats to respiratory illnesses to sinusitis and more. We’ve also seen complications from diabetes and other chronic conditions – often related to people eating foods they should not or not taking medication appropriately,” he continued.

Historically, injuries attributed to holiday decorating ramp up on Thanksgiving, too, he said.

“Falls off ladders, punctures from decorations and other injuries are among the reasons people have had to spend part of their Thanksgiving with our Urgent Care team,” Massone said.

He offered the following tips:

The most important thing is to take your time. Common reasons people share about how they hurt themselves is that they were rushing, multitasking, or distracted. This year, we hope people are practicing preventive measures to prevent spread of COVID – including only celebrating with members of their immediate household and keeping indoor gatherings to no more than 10 people. If you must be inside, open a window and still practice precautions. Follow all guidelines Governor Murphy, The NJ Department of Health, and CDC have announced.

We recognize that even with fewer people around the table, individuals face added stress this year.

Always slice the turkey away from you.

Wash knives and other sharp utensils one at a time. Never put them into a sink with other dishes. If you’re using a dishwasher, place utensils with the sharp end down.

Use separate cutting boards and utensils for meats and vegetables.

Refrain from having multiple people in the kitchen. Only the individuals preparing the food should be in the kitchen. This person should be wearing a mask.

Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water and dry them thoroughly with a clean towel before and after preparing food and before and after eating. Ask everyone lease to do the same.

This year – it is especially important to refrain from serving food buffet or “family” style. Prepare individual plates and serve them covered with foil. Do not have open bowls of snacks. Single servings are safest.

Refrigerate leftovers within about a half hour.

Always important – but of critical importance this year due to community spread of COVID – refrain from being around other if you or they are sick.

Refrain from putting up decorations if you are tired, distracted, or if you’ve had alcohol.

If you are sick or injured, we urge you to call ahead before seeking care in any setting, unless you are in a life-threating situation, including have severe bleeding, trouble breathing or symptoms of a heart attack or stroke. In those cases, dial 911.

Slow down. Take care of yourself. Savor the time and the turkey.

