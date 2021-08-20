 Skip to main content
Skytypers pilot, whose team performed in Atlantic City, dies in crash
Skytypers pilot, whose team performed in Atlantic City, dies in crash

GEICO Skytypers

The GEICO Skytypers perform during the Atlantic City Airshow on Wednesday. 

 VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS

Pilot STEVE "SKYKING" SALMIRS LEAD SOLO GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team promote the Atlantic City Airshow aerial photos by Edward Lea Staff Photographer Atlantic City Press

AVOCA, Pa. — A small plane that was due to take part in an upcoming air show crashed shortly after takeoff Friday at an airport in eastern Pennsylvania, killing the pilot.

The crash at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport occurred around 12:35 p.m., authorities said. The pilot, whose name was not released, was the only person on board, according to Jacob Schmitt, a supervisor at Luzerne County 911.

The plane was heading north when it suddenly veered to the left “for reasons unknown,” crashed into the grass and caught fire, said the airport director, Carl Beardsley.

The T-6 Texan plane was part of the GEICO Skytypers team scheduled to perform Saturday at the Great Pocono Raceway Airshow. That same team performed Wednesday at the Atlantic City Airshow.

Pocono Raceway expressed “deepest condolences” to the pilot’s family. It said it decided to hold the airshow as scheduled “after much consideration and with the support of the GEICO Skytypers.”

The National Transportation Safety Board said it's investigating the crash.

