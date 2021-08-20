Skytypers pilot, whose team performed in Atlantic City, dies in crash

The GEICO Skytypers perform during the Atlantic City Airshow on Wednesday.
AVOCA, Pa. — A small plane that was due to take part in an upcoming air show crashed shortly after takeoff Friday at an airport in eastern Pennsylvania, killing the pilot.
The crash at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport occurred around 12:35 p.m., authorities said. The pilot, whose name was not released, was the only person on board, according to Jacob Schmitt, a supervisor at Luzerne County 911.
The plane was heading north when it suddenly veered to the left “for reasons unknown,” crashed into the grass and caught fire, said the airport director, Carl Beardsley.
The T-6 Texan plane was part of the GEICO Skytypers team scheduled to perform Saturday at the Great Pocono Raceway Airshow. That same team performed Wednesday at the Atlantic City Airshow.
Pocono Raceway expressed “deepest condolences” to the pilot’s family. It said it decided to hold the airshow as scheduled “after much consideration and with the support of the GEICO Skytypers.”
The National Transportation Safety Board said it's investigating the crash.
The GEICO Skytypers fly over the beach Wednesday during the Atlantic City Airshow. The event traditionally draws more than 100,000 people to the resort.
Atlantic City Airshow
All eyes to the sky during the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
US Army Golden Knights perform at the start of the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
US Army Golden Knights perform at the start of the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Crowded beach during the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Lifeguards watch the SPIES/FRIES demonstration during the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
SPIES/FRIES demonstration during the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Lifeguards watch the SPIES/FRIES demonstration during the airshow.
ChefPitts S1S Aerobatics performs during the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
GEICO Skytypers perform during the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
GEICO Skytypers perform during the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
GEICO Skytypers perform during the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
GEICO Skytypers perform during the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
GEICO Skytypers perform during the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
GEICO Skytypers perform during the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
GEICO Skytypers perform during the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
GEICO Skytypers perform during the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
GEICO Skytypers perform during the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Amy Karen, of Linwood, watches the airshow from the beach.
US Army Golden Knights perform at the start of the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
US Army Golden Knights perform at the start of the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
US Army Golden Knights perform at the start of the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Plenty of photos were taken, and maybe few stiff necks, at the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Kim Chait, of Egg Harbor Township, watches an F-16C Fighting Falcon fly by with daughter Elizabeth and friends Abby and Joanne Napoli.
ChefPitts S1S Aerobatics performs during the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
ChefPitts S1S Aerobatics performs during the Atlantic City Airshow, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
