Skunk yields Atlantic County's fourth rabies case of 2022

The fourth case of rabies in Atlantic County in 2022 was found in another skunk, the third to test positive for the virus this year, county health officials said Thursday.

The infected skunk was collected from a property in the 200 block of Virginia Avenue in Atlantic City after health officials say it attacked a pet pig in the property's backyard. The skin was removed by animal control and sent to a lab, where it tested positive for the virus Wednesday.

The pig and two household members caring for it are believed to have been exposed to the virus. The residents were advised to consult their health care provider, and the pig is beginning a six-month quarantine, health officials said.

The first rabies case this year, which was found in a fox collected from a property in Hamilton Township, was reported in January. Two other skunks found in Egg Harbor Township since February have also tested positive for the virus.

County health officials urge residents to have their pets' rabies vaccines updated if they have not done so. The county animal shelter will host a rabies vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, for both dogs and cats, by appointment only. Appointments can be made at aclink.org/animalshelter.

Health officials also are asking parents to stress the importance of staying away from wild animals to their children, as well as ensuring garbage cans are sealed from animals attempting to enter them.

Anyone bitten by an animal should wash the wound immediately with soap and water and seek medical attention. All bites should be reported to the Atlantic County Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971.

