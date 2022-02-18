 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Skunk in Egg Harbor Township tests positive for rabies

Case is Atlantic County's second of 2022

  • 0
atlantic county breaking carousel

MAYS LANDING — A dead skunk found inside an Egg Harbor Township sheep pen tested positive for rabies Thursday, the Atlantic County Division of Public Health announced.

The pen, outside a home in the 1000 block of Ocean Heights Avenue, was housing three sheep when the skunk was recovered Feb. 9.

The stunk was taken from the property and sent to a state laboratory, where it tested positive for the disease, county spokesperson Linda Gilmore said Friday.

Following the positive test, the state Department of Agriculture will access the sheep to determine if they need to be quarantined from other animals or people, Gilmore said.

The rabies case is the second in the county has recorded this year, the first being found Jan. 7 from a fox collected from a property in the 6300 block of Spruce Street, in Hamilton Township.

County officials Friday reminded residents that they should update their pets' rabies vaccinations as soon as possible, and that the disease can be fatal in both animals and people if left untreated.

People are also reading…

The Atlantic County Animal Shelter is holding its next free rabies vaccination clinic Feb. 27, from 9 a.m. to noon, for both dogs and cats. Appointments can be made online at aclink.org/animalshelter.

Dogs and cats who acquire their initial rabies shot are not considered inoculated until after 28 days, therefore the county advises pet owners not to leave them outside until then.

Health officials also encourage the public to help steer children away from stray, wild or aggressive animals.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine, rebels accuse each other of fresh shelling

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News