Skunk in Egg Harbor Township tests positive for rabies

MAYS LANDING — A dead skunk found inside an Egg Harbor Township sheep pen tested positive for rabies Thursday, the Atlantic County Division of Public Health announced.

The pen, outside a home in the 1000 block of Ocean Heights Avenue, was housing three sheep when the skunk was recovered Feb. 9.

The stunk was taken from the property and sent to a state laboratory, where it tested positive for the disease, county spokesperson Linda Gilmore said Friday.

Following the positive test, the state Department of Agriculture will access the sheep to determine if they need to be quarantined from other animals or people, Gilmore said.

The rabies case is the second in the county has recorded this year, the first being found Jan. 7 from a fox collected from a property in the 6300 block of Spruce Street, in Hamilton Township.

County officials Friday reminded residents that they should update their pets' rabies vaccinations as soon as possible, and that the disease can be fatal in both animals and people if left untreated.

The Atlantic County Animal Shelter is holding its next free rabies vaccination clinic Feb. 27, from 9 a.m. to noon, for both dogs and cats. Appointments can be made online at aclink.org/animalshelter.

Dogs and cats who acquire their initial rabies shot are not considered inoculated until after 28 days, therefore the county advises pet owners not to leave them outside until then.

Health officials also encourage the public to help steer children away from stray, wild or aggressive animals.

