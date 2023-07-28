Atlantic County's third documented rabies case of the year was found in a skunk retrieved from Galloway Township on Monday.
The infected animal was found off East Jimmie Leeds Road, county officials said Friday in a news release. State lab tests confirmed the case Thursday.
A cat in the vicinity of the skunk was placed on a 45-day quarantine, the county said. The cat recently was vaccinated against the disease but had not received a booster.
Rabies, a known fatal disease, can be transmitted through direct contact with saliva, broken skin or the eyes, nose and mouth. Animal-to-person transmissions typically happen through a bite, which officials say should always be reported.
Officials warned the public to be wary of animals potentially carrying the disease, reminding them to vaccinate pets against the virus.
The Atlantic County Animal Shelter provides free rabies vaccination clinics one Sunday each month for both dogs and cats by appointment only at atlantic-county.org/animal-shelter. The clinics are held at 240 Old Turnpike in Pleasantville.
