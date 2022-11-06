Skate AC seeks donations to improve Atlantic City's only skate park

ATLANTIC CITY — The local skateboarding community in the resort is coming together to raise money for improvements at the skate park.

The nonprofit organization Skate AC seeks donations with a goal of raising $15,000 for improvements to the "Back Sov" skate park at the Pete Pallito Field on Fairmont Avenue. Skateboarders say the park got its name, “Back Sov,” because of its location backing up to the bay at North Sovereign Avenue but that locals just call it “Sov.”

The planned improvements include more lighting, cameras, concrete repairs, graffiti removal and a portable toilet.

"The park is in desperate need of lighting so our kids can enjoy our side of Pete Pallito Field for as long as kids playing soccer get to do," said Zach Katzen, one of the founders of Skate AC. "Not only will it allow our kids more time to skate, it will provide a tremendous increase in safety as that part of the park is currently pitch black at night."

Ryan Walsh, of Ocean City, goes to the park two to three times a week.

"I know the people that are doing the fundraising, and I trust that they will do great things, as they have in the past," said Walsh. "To me, the lights are definitely necessary, especially this time of year when it starts to get dark early in the day and there is nowhere for these guys to go."

Katzen said on any given day there are 20 to 50 kids at the park.

"The park is full of people, from little kids to grown adults, all ages, races and walks of life, coming together to share tips and support one another and celebrate one another within our skateboarding community," Katzen said. "On weekends, you can almost always find parents with their kids teaching them how to ride a skateboard or roller-skate."

Jason Klotz, of Margate, a Skate AC founder and a professional skateboarder, agreed the improvements would increase safety at the park.

"It gets very dark back there at night," said Klotz. "So having the lights will just make it that much easier for everybody to see what's going on back there."

Skate AC, designated a 501(c)(3) organization in 2018, was the culmination of a multitude of efforts to get a skate park in town, Katzen said.

"It started as a movement to solidify our place in our city and the greater Atlantic City community," he said.

Klotz said he wanted to make sure the new generation of skaters has a safe place to skate, something he didn't have.

"A lot of the kids I grew up with that were always met by security and police ... got depressed and bummed and felt rejected by the community for that, and over time went down the wrong path in life," he said.

The skate park started with a couple of do-it-yourself concrete brick ledges built in 2012. By 2015, they had a few rails, grind boxes and even a quarter pipe in the corner of the skate park that's still there to show the skate park's legacy.

Skate AC later formed a partnership with 5th Pocket Skate Parks and raised the funds to construct a skate park in the area that had always been home to skateboarders in the city. Skate AC gifted the city the newly built skate park, thanks to a donation agreement in 2018.

The city provides basic clean up and insurance, the same way it does for all city parks.

"It helps kids understand what it’s like to work at something and gradually get better, to see the improvement in yourself as you learn a new trick," Katzen said. "Not to mention the confidence it gives you when you make it happen."

Katzen also said skateboarding is proven to increase brain function, as well as the other obvious health benefits.

"Skate parks and the skateboarding community provide comfort and camaraderie to those who rarely find it in traditional sports and activities," he said. "Skateboarding allows you the freedom to travel, to be alone, or to come together with others."

Katzen said he loves to see the community growing and looks forward to Skate AC adding scholarships to skateboarding camps and the eventual creation of a larger, world-class skate park in Atlantic City, noting "there’s no reason any other town in South Jersey should have a better park than us."

"Back Sov is space for the people, but most importantly it's a place where the youth can go and be able to grow as individuals in a safe place," Walsh said. "These donations are going to a positive cause to help build a grow your local community."

To make donations to Skate AC for the Back Sov skate park, visit Skate AC's website or visit the GoFundMe page for the skate park.