ATLANTIC CITY — Cape May resident Connor Axelsson started coming to the Back Sov skate park in 2020, but he'd never seen the park look as it did Saturday.

Hundreds of people ranging from old to young packed the concrete park at the Pete Pallitto Field on Fairmont Avenue for the Bash at Back Sov.

"The skate park has never had an event like this. There's a lot of people that don't regularly come here that I met from New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, D.C.," said Axelsson, who put in to be off from work for the bash a month and a half in advance. "The community just keeps building."

More than 100 people, including Axelsson, registered for one of the four "shred for bread" skateboarding contests. The contests were split into age categories, with pro skaters Nick Merlino and Quim Cardona judging who landed the best tricks in a 30-minute run with other skaters. The winners took home cash, skateboards, stickers and more from event sponsors such as Vans and Thrasher Magazine.

While some grabbed food from Essl's Dugout truck, others shopped around at Dirty Politics, Ethik, Keep Pushing Productions and several other vendors. Not One Truth, Gutter Drunk and other local artists provided live music.

The event was the biggest to date at the skate park since the nonprofit group Skate AC started doing community events there in 2010, said Jason Klotz, founder of Skate AC. The event was hosted in collaboration with the North To Shore Festival.

"To have North (To) Shore work with us, it kind of just added a lot of fuel to the fire we've already been burning back there," said Klotz, who also is a professional skate boarder. "But this is an ongoing legacy, you know? There are people that are going to be at this event that are in their mid 20s now that remember being at our events when they were 12-year-olds, so it's just an ongoing part of our devotion and commitment to the community, and Atlantic City."

Axelsson, 21, started coming to Back Sov when he was 18. He said the best part about the skate park, besides the camaraderie between other skaters, was that the park was built by skaters for skaters.

"Without that, I don't think we would be seeing this many people skating here," said Axelsson, who said he sees about 15 or 20 other skaters there on a typical day.

Skate AC raised $15,000 to revitalize the park this year by adding new equipment, like different ramps, rails, boxes and a quarter pipe. They also fixed cracks in the concrete, added jumps and installed new street lights so skaters could safely cruise around the park at any hour.

Wildwood resident Travis Leszczynski has been coming to the park with his son Royce Calverley, 10, for about two years. He said he liked going there as opposed to his hometown's skate park because it's so open for the youth. All levels of skateboarders, like his son, can learn and build confidence in their skills at the low-impact park.

"To give kids something to do, keeping them out of trouble, it's ideal," said Leszczynski, who appreciates the community cleanups the park hosts and that his family has participated in. He also mentioned the free skate lessons offered once a month by Skate AC, and other community events, like Saturday's bash. "It feels nice to be apart of something, especially in today's society where people don't even know their neighbors. It's a good feeling, and it makes me feel like childhood again, which is extra special because now my son can experience what I got to when I was growing up."

Klotz said the Bash was super important in giving the local skate community a platform to shine by showcasing their talents and skills to potentially get sponsored from big names like Ethik, Thrasher and Vans — an opportunity that doesn't happen often for skaters in the Atlantic City area.

"We really are there to build culture, not just skateboarding," Klotz said. "But culture and community are most important aspects of our movement. Just so much comes from these types of things, that it's kind of hard to put them in words."

