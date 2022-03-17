 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SJTA to repair toll booth damaged in December fatal crash

A car is on fire after it hit the toll plaza just after Exit 17 on the Atlantic City Expressway on Dec. 26. Three people died in the crash.

 Steve and Tabby Ross, provided

The Egg Harbor Plaza toll booth at Exit 17 on the Atlantic City Expressway will be repaired months after a fiery and fatal December crash, at a cost of $719,000.

South State Inc., of Bridgeton, will make the repairs by Memorial Day, under a contract approved Wednesday by the South Jersey Transportation Authority Board of Directors.

In early February, Remington & Vernick Engineers solicited bids on behalf of the authority from four pre-selected qualified vendors, and South State was the lowest responsible bidder, according to the SJTA.

Toll Booth 4 will be restored to its pre-vehicle impact condition or better, Toll Booth 5 will be removed and supports to the toll plaza canopy will be installed, according to the SJTA resolution authorizing the contract.

The authority is seeking full reimbursement (less deductible) from the insurance carrier for the repair.

The crash at 9 p.m. Dec. 26 into the toll plaza, and the fire that followed, killed an Atlantic City teenager and her two brothers. One Atlantic City girl was badly injured.

State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said the vehicle was traveling east when it struck the toll plaza just past milepost 17.6 and burst into flames.

Driver Reachthon Khiev, 31, his brother Reachsieh Khiev, 27, and their sister Keotepie Khiev, 14, all died in the crash.

Authorities said the brothers were from Manchester, New Hampshire. Keotepie Khiev, of Atlantic City, was a student at Atlantic City High School.

A 12-year-old girl from Atlantic City riding in the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Curry said.

A toll worker was also injured, authorities said.

The toll plaza also was the site of a fiery crash in 2015. Joseph Crawford, 39, of Egg Harbor City, was killed when his vehicle crashed into the plaza and caught fire. Repairs to the toll plaza cost $532,000.

