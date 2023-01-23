SJTA reports airport passengers up 10% in 2022, Expressway tolls up 1.2% for year

Toll revenue for the Atlantic City Expressway was up 1.2% and Atlantic City International Airport passenger numbers were up 10% for the year, according to the South Jersey Transportation Authority.

Individual tolls went up 3% in 2022 over 2021, however, so the increase in revenue is due to higher tolls paid by travelers rather than more use of the toll road.

December Expressway toll revenue increased 1.7% over last December's, Executive Director Stephen Dougherty reported at Wednesday's SJTA board meeting. December toll revenue exceeded $7.7 million, and the 2022 total was $114.2 million, he said.

The cost of tolls increased by another 3% on Jan. 1, bringing the cost at the Egg Harbor toll plaza to $4.55 from $4.40.

The SJTA board voted in 2020 to increase tolls by 37% and to adjust tolls annually based on the Cost of Living Index.

Drivers' costs for using the roadway have increased every year since then.

Vehicles passing through the Egg Harbor toll plaza declined 1.4% year-to-date as of November 2022, compared to Nov. 2021. Those are the most recent figures available for passenger trips. The decline at the Pleasantville toll plaza was 0.5%.

E-ZPass usage continued to grow. In December 87.9% of all vehicles paid with E-ZPass, verses 85.4% for the same month last year.

E-ZPass accounted for 86.5% of traffic for all of 2022, verses 83.2% for 2021.

At the Airport, total passenger numbers for December were down 8%, at almost 65,000, Dougherty said.

But total airport passengers year-to-date increased 10.3% over 2021, he said. The total was almost 956,000.

Airport parking revenue for December came in at $358,000, an increase of 2% over December 2021. Year-to-date parking revenue totaled over $5 million, an increase of 10.5% when compared to last year.

Airport non-parking revenue for December was $991,000, including $314,000 from a Small Community Air Service Development Program advertising grant. That is 112% higher when compared to December 2021. Year-to-date airport non-parking revenue of about $7.2 million is 13.8% higher than the same period last year.

The Expressway's new Pleasantville maintenance yard hit a milestone in December, Dougherty said, with utilities connected to the building.