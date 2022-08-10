SJTA gets $8.7 million for electronic smart highway project

The South Jersey Transportation Authority on Wednesday received $8.7 million from the Federal Highway Administration for its Smart and Connect Atlantic City Expressway Project.

The money is a Congestion Management Technologies Deployment grant, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, to be used to transform the expressway into a smart and connected corridor using cellular vehicle-to-everything technologies.

“ATCMTD grants promote innovations that help expand access to transportation for communities in rural areas and cities alike, improve connectivity, and prepare America’s transportation systems for the future,” said acting FHA Administrator Stephanie Pollack. “The South Jersey Transportation Authority project will use advanced technologies to support future connected and automated vehicles.”

The program this year has awarded grants of $45.2 million to 10 projects using advanced intelligent transportation systems technologies that will improve mobility and safety, provide multimodal transportation options and support underserved communities, the DOT said.

“With these grants, the Biden-Harris Administration is helping communities deliver modern transportation systems that connect people to where they want to go more affordably, efficiently, and safely,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

The bipartisan infrastructure law continues the ATCMTD through 2026 at the same level of funding with a greater focus on rural transportation, transit, paratransit and protecting the environment, according to the DOT.

The law adds several new eligible activities, such as advanced transportation technologies to improve emergency evacuation and response by federal, state and local authorities; integrated corridor management systems; advanced parking reservation or variable pricing systems; and technologies that enhance congestion pricing and automated vehicle communications.