 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

SJTA gets $8.7 million for electronic smart highway project

  • 0
SJTA
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

The South Jersey Transportation Authority on Wednesday received $8.7 million from the Federal Highway Administration for its Smart and Connect Atlantic City Expressway Project.

The money is a Congestion Management Technologies Deployment grant, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, to be used to transform the expressway into a smart and connected corridor using cellular vehicle-to-everything technologies. 

“ATCMTD grants promote innovations that help expand access to transportation for communities in rural areas and cities alike, improve connectivity, and prepare America’s transportation systems for the future,” said acting FHA Administrator Stephanie Pollack. “The South Jersey Transportation Authority project will use advanced technologies to support future connected and automated vehicles.”

The program this year has awarded grants of $45.2 million to 10 projects using advanced intelligent transportation systems technologies that will improve mobility and safety, provide multimodal transportation options and support underserved communities, the DOT said.

People are also reading…

“With these grants, the Biden-Harris Administration is helping communities deliver modern transportation systems that connect people to where they want to go more affordably, efficiently, and safely,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

The bipartisan infrastructure law continues the ATCMTD through 2026 at the same level of funding with a greater focus on rural transportation, transit, paratransit and protecting the environment, according to the DOT.

The law adds several new eligible activities, such as advanced transportation technologies to improve emergency evacuation and response by federal, state and local authorities; integrated corridor management systems; advanced parking reservation or variable pricing systems; and technologies that enhance congestion pricing and automated vehicle communications.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen Elizabeth has had a love affair with corgis over the decades

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News