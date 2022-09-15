SJTA, Boy Scouts partner on butterfly habitat at Atlantic City International Airport

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — By partnering with two local Boy Scout troops, the South Jersey Transportation Authority is making more than airplanes fly.

Working with Troops 55 and 452, a 12-acre habitat for frosted elfin butteries was created at Atlantic City International Airport. The SJTA, which operates the airport, recruited the scouts after amending a memorandum with the state Pinelands Commission in which it committed itself to providing a space for the endangered butterfly, the authority said Thursday.

“This was the perfect opportunity for this partnership,” Steve Mazur, chief engineer for the SJTA, said in a statement Thursday. “Scouts are required to complete conservation service areas throughout their scouting career, and what better way than on a project of this level of importance."

In total, 45 scouts and leaders, over four hours, planted 3,000 wild indigo plants, starting the day with a lesson on the frosted elfin butterfly's life cycle from Chris Boggs, a wildlife biologist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

For their work, the scouts were treated to a flyover by members of the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, Mazur said.

The frosted elfin butterfly is a "small, non-migratory butterfly" that scientists have seen fade because of habitat decline, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. The butterfly commonly can be found in the Pine Barrens.

The butterfly's status will be reviewed next year to determine whether it needs federal protection, the Fish & Wildlife Service says.

The butterfly survives best by living amid wild indigo, a perennial that blooms blue flowers. Because the plant is not common in South Jersey, airport staff harvested seed pods from a butterfly colony at the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center, the SJTA said.

A local grower cultivated 3,000 wild indigo plants from the provided seeds, but without the available staff at the ideal planting time, the airport recruited the scouts, the SJTA said.

“The partnership we’ve formed with the scouts was invaluable to the success of the project," SJTA Executive Director Stephen Dougherty said in a statement. "We are even more excited they were able to learn from our experts and gain a great experience from this."