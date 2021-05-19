SJTA awards contracts for Pleasantville maintenance garage

Weatherby Construction of Atlantic City will build a new maintenance garage in Pleasantville for the South Jersey Transportation Authority, after its $1.99 million bid was chosen as the lowest responsible bid from five received.

The contract, approved during the SJTA's Wednesday meeting, is for construction of a new maintenance garage that will include an office area, a mezzanine storage area and five truck service bays.

The project is part of the almost $500 million in improvements funded by a 2020 37% increase in tolls on the Atlantic City Expressway.

Also at the meeting, Executive Director Stephen Dougherty reported that April tolls on the Atlantic City Expressway totaled more than $8.6 million, up 6.7% over April 2020 while the state was under COVID-19 travel restrictions.

"The SJTA is looking forward to the upcoming summer season," Dougherty said. "This warming trend, combined with the easing of COVID restrictions, can only benefit our traffic numbers into the foreseeable future."

Dougherty also reported that Atlantic City International Airport saw 63,000 travelers pass through in April, down 5.3% from April 2020.