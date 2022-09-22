SJTA approves $159 million contract for all-electronic toll system on Atlantic City Expressway

The South Jersey Transportation Authority on Thursday awarded a $159.3 million, 15-year contract to a Tennessee firm to create an all-electronic toll system on the Atlantic City Expressway and operate and maintain it.

Joel Falk, SJTA director of information and tolls technology, said at Thursday’s meeting that about $41.8 million will cover the capital portion of the project and its implementation in the first two years, and about $117.25 million will cover operations and maintenance of the electronic system for the remainder of the 15-year period.

The contract includes options that may or may not be implemented by the authority, spokesperson Kimberly Testa said in an emailed response to questions.

The contract amount is a “not to exceed” amount, so costs could be lower if some options are not chosen, Testa said.

In the agency’s capital improvement plan approved in 2021 and funded through a 37% increase in tolls, the SJTA said the cost of an all-electronic tolling system would be $40 million.

It was to be paid for with part of the $500 million expected to be raised by the toll increases, which also include annual toll hikes tied to cost-of-living increases.

The authority’s capital plan says the project includes the construction of toll equipment gantries along the entire length of the expressway, and that customers without an E-ZPass will receive a “bill by plate” invoice instead of paying a cash toll.

The project also includes the complete removal of both mainline barrier toll plazas and all existing ramp toll plazas, and installation of “dynamic message boards, traffic cameras and other technology for an improved customer experience,” according to the SJTA.

In January the authority, as a member of the New Jersey E-ZPass Group, along with the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, publicly advertised a request for proposals for providing “a turnkey all electronic toll system for the New Jersey Public Toll Authorities.”

It specified the company chosen “shall provide for the implementation, including design, development, installation and testing, and the operation and maintenance of a fully functional turnkey All Electronic Toll (AET) System, including a replacement in kind option for the NJTA.”

Proposals received were reviewed by an evaluation committee made up of four representatives of the SJTA and the Turnpike Authority.

The committee chose to enter into negotiations with TransCore LP of Nashville.

What the Atlantic City Expressway toll hikes would fund When explaining their reasons for proposing a 37% toll increase on the Atlantic City Express…

In his monthly report to the board, Executive Director Stephen Dougherty said the authority’s single audit was recently finalized, resulting in a clean report with no findings.

Toll revenue for August came in at $13.3 million, an increase of 3.8% compared to August 2021.

Year-to-date toll revenue of more than $79 million is also up over 2.7% compared to the same period in 2021.

More than 104,000 passengers came through Atlantic City International Airport in August, a significant increase of 33.6% compared to last August. Total passengers year-to-date (675,000) reflect an increase of 18.3% over the same period in 2021, Dougherty said.

Airport parking revenue for August was $458,000, an increase of 23.6% over August 2021. Year-to-date parking revenue totaled nearly $3.6 million, an increase of 15.7% compared to the same period last year.