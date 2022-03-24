Sixth Street in Vineland to close for construction Friday

VINELAND — Sixth Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday for paving, police said.
To manage traffic, Wood and Plum streets will be converted from one-way to two-way streets while Sixth Street is closed, police said.
Those attempting to access the Police Department can do so by using Seventh Street to avoid walking through the construction zone, police said.
Police also are urging drivers not to drive on Sixth Street while work is in progress, especially if the new asphalt is still hot, as it can damage vehicles.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
