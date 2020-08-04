BUENA — A railroad crossing rehabilitation project will require a three-day closing and detour of Sixth Road, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said Tuesday.
From 7 a.m. Wednesday until 5 p.m. Friday, Sixth Road will be closed and detoured in both directions at the railroad crossing between Meyner Lane and Eisenhower Drive.
Construction will remove the existing railroad crossing and replace it with a new concrete crossing, as well as new asphalt. Local access will be maintained for residents and businesses.
Motorists traveling west on Sixth Road will be directed onto Tenth Street. Those traveling on east on Sixth Road will be directed to turn right onto 11th Street.
The federally funded project is part of the NJDOT’s railroad grade-crossing safety program, which repairs, upgrades or removes about 30 crossings each year statewide.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.