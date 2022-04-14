Sixth rabies case of 2022 in Atlantic County found in Northfield raccoon, officials say

NORTHFIELD — A second raccoon recovered from the city within the past three weeks has tested positive for rabies, the Atlantic County Division of Public Health said Thursday.
Animal control notified county officials April 7 that the raccoon was found staggering and panting on the bike path at Wabash Avenue and Tilton Road. The animal was retrieved and transported to a state lab, where it was learned Wednesday it tested positive for the virus, county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore said in a news release.
The case is the county's sixth this year, Gilmore said. The other cases were found in a Northfield raccoon April 1, a fox collected from Hamilton Township and three skunks collected from Egg Harbor Township.
Health officials warn the public to be wary of wild animals behaving oddly, such as nocturnal animals, like skunks and raccoons, found active during the day. They're also urging the public not to approach the animals and instead call the local animal control officer.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.