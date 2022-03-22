 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Six Flags Great Adventure offering higher pay as season approaches

People ride the Tornado after the rain delayed opening of Hurricane Harbor at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Thursday, July 23, 2020.

 Thomas P. Costello / Asbury Park Press

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Six Flags Great Adventure said Tuesday that is increasing hourly rates at various positions as it looks to be more competitive in the labor market and retains workers.

Ride operators will now make $20 per hour, Six Flags said, while other positions, including security guards and lifeguards, also see a pay raise.

Park officials said their decision was made because it is trying to keep employees vital to Great Adventure's operations and guest safety measures.

“Most positions will now pay from $15 to 20 per hour, and leadership positions will pay even more. We want to recruit team members who will maintain our high standards of safety and guest service, and it’s crucial that we offer competitive wages to attract and retain these top employees,” Great Adventure President John Winkler said in a prepared statement. 

Great Adventure says it has made hiring easier through technology, implementing text applications and virtual interviews to make the process more manageable. Virtual training is also a part of the park's new approach for its employees.

"We’re proud to offer job opportunities for team members as young as 14 and advancement opportunities for those focused on career growth," Human Resources Manager Samantha Katcher said in a statement Tuesday.

Other theme parks around the state are also upping wages as their season approach.

In Wildwood, Morey's Piers last week announced it was increasing hourly rates for seasonal workers, and some workers can earn up to $15 an hour. Morey's said its younger workers will benefit from higher wages while enjoying perks from discounts on concessions and free park access.

