WATCH NOW: Six Flags begins testing for new Jersey Devil Coaster

JACKSON — Test runs for Six Flags Great Adventures' record-breaking new roller coaster are underway.
According to a release from the park, testing for the Jersey Devil Coaster began Thursday. After extensive testing and state certification, it will be the tallest, fastest and longest single-rail coaster in the world.
The Jersey Devil Coaster will feature four trains of 12 passengers each, lined up single-file. The initial ascent is 130 feet high, followed by an 87-degree drop. It will reach speeds up to 58 miles per hour. Three inversions, including a 180-degree stall and zero-gravity roll, are also part of the track.
Upon approval, the park will announce an opening date soon.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
