WATCH NOW: Six Flags begins testing for new Jersey Devil Coaster

The Jersey Devil Coaster will be the world’s tallest, fasted and longest single-rail coaster, according to a news release from the park. Riders will be taken single-file through woods over 3,000 feet of track, going 13 stories high at 58 mph.

 Six Flags Great Adventure/Provided

Jersey Devil Coaster took its first full test run at Six Flags Great Adventure Thursday

JACKSON — Test runs for Six Flags Great Adventures' record-breaking new roller coaster are underway.

According to a release from the park, testing for the Jersey Devil Coaster began Thursday. After extensive testing and state certification, it will be the tallest, fastest and longest single-rail coaster in the world.

The Jersey Devil Coaster will feature four trains of 12 passengers each, lined up single-file. The initial ascent is 130 feet high, followed by an 87-degree drop. It will reach speeds up to 58 miles per hour. Three inversions, including a 180-degree stall and zero-gravity roll, are also part of the track.

Upon approval, the park will announce an opening date soon.

Tags

