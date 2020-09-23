Six fire companies keep West Atlantic City garage and shed fire from spreading

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A storage shed caught fire Saturday afternoon at the Atlantic Jeep Chr…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Six Atlantic County fire companies kept a blaze that engulfed a wooden shed and garage from destroying at least three neighboring houses Monday in the West Atlantic City section of the township.
The initial call came into the West Atlantic City Fire Department at 2:27 p.m. that a structure was on fire on Florence Avenue, said Wally Bakely, the West Atlantic City Fire Chief.
When Bakely arrived on the scene, he saw the front garage and back shed fully involved with fire and smoke, he said.
Three houses — two on Florence Avenue and one on Palermo Avenue behind it — were damaged by the fire, Bakely said. The fire also damaged two cars and a truck, he said.
Six fire companies were on the scene to keep the fire from harming neighboring houses even worse. Winds were gusting up to 10 mph and blowing from northeast to southwest.
Besides West Atlantic City, four other township fire companies were on the scene — Cardiff, Farmington, Bargaintown and Scullville — along with the Pleasantville Fire Department, Bakely said.
The other agencies on the scene were township police and EMS, the Atlantic County Fire Marshal, Atlantic City Electric, South Jersey Gas, the American Red Cross and several fire auxiliaries, Bakely said.
Mutual aid companies covered the township fire companies while they were out battling the blaze, Bakely said. Using a hand-line attack, the bulk of the fire was knocked down in an hour, he said.
No people or firefighters were hurt because of the fire, and the blaze is under investigation, Bakely said.
West Atlantic City neighborhood watch captain Beverly Nelson, 79, was in her home watching the news when she saw the black smoke. Initially, she thought her house was on fire.
Mayor Paul W. Hodson had heard originally that three houses were on fire, so he showed up in the neighborhood, which was a nice thing to do for the mostly retirees and older senior citizens who live in the area, Nelson said.
