Six fire companies keep West Atlantic City garage and shed fire from spreading

+11 VIDEO: Shed catches fire at Egg Harbor Township car dealership EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A storage shed caught fire Saturday afternoon at the Atlantic Jeep Chr…

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Six Atlantic County fire companies kept a blaze that engulfed a wooden shed and garage from destroying at least three neighboring houses Monday in the West Atlantic City section of the township.

The initial call came into the West Atlantic City Fire Department at 2:27 p.m. that a structure was on fire on Florence Avenue, said Wally Bakely, the West Atlantic City Fire Chief.

When Bakely arrived on the scene, he saw the front garage and back shed fully involved with fire and smoke, he said.

Three houses — two on Florence Avenue and one on Palermo Avenue behind it — were damaged by the fire, Bakely said. The fire also damaged two cars and a truck, he said.

Six fire companies were on the scene to keep the fire from harming neighboring houses even worse. Winds were gusting up to 10 mph and blowing from northeast to southwest.

Egg Harbor Township fire departments battling fire on Lilly Road Area fire departments are battling a fire at a residence on Lilly Road in Egg Harbor Townshi…

Besides West Atlantic City, four other township fire companies were on the scene — Cardiff, Farmington, Bargaintown and Scullville — along with the Pleasantville Fire Department, Bakely said.