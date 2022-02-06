Sisters have given angel care bags to patients in all 50 states

1:11 AtlantiCare CEO installed as board chair of hospital group AtlantiCare President and CEO Lori Herndon was installed as chair of the board of the New Je…

She said those friends arrived about two weeks after her mother died.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They all came carrying pink bags. Each took time selecting items that spurred memories of moments with our mother,” she said. “She was such a giving person. Sharing these gifts with her friends was even more special because the day they filled their bags would have been our mother’s birthday.”

Hargrove-Loper found comfort in that gathering as she grieved. That led to the formation of the foundation, she said.

“When I saw these friends standing together, holding their pink bags, I realized I wanted others to feel the love that my mom had,” she said. “She was always giving over-the-top gifts. I knew her generosity had to go on.”

The foundation’s initial goal was to distribute 30 bags in 30 days, she said. They met that goal.