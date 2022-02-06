Sisters have given angel care bags to patients in all 50 states

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two sisters have delivered help and hope to cancer patients in all 50 states in honor of their late mother.
Klisa Hargrove-Loper delivered a gift bag to a patient in Nevada in person recently, which marked the 50th state in which someone has received a bag. Described as angel care bags, they contain care items and some things for personal comfort.
Hargrove-Loper and her sister, Karen Templeton, co-founded the Paula Hargrove Foundation in 2020, a month after their mother died of breast cancer. Since its inception, the foundation has delivered 200 Angel Care bags to people in treatment for cancer, including patients of AtlantiCare’s Cancer Care Institute.
“Our mother was always giving to others,” said Hargrove-Loper, of Egg Harbor Township, a nurse anesthetist. She primarily works in the operating rooms of AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s Atlantic City campus and AtlantiCare’s Center for Orthopaedic Surgery in Egg Harbor Township.
The bags were inspired by her mother, Hargrove-Loper said, relating a story from the end of her mother’s life.
“One of her wishes was that we invite her friends to come to her home after she passed. She wanted them to choose something in the house that reminded them of their friendship with her,” Hargrove-Loper said.
She said those friends arrived about two weeks after her mother died.
“They all came carrying pink bags. Each took time selecting items that spurred memories of moments with our mother,” she said. “She was such a giving person. Sharing these gifts with her friends was even more special because the day they filled their bags would have been our mother’s birthday.”
Hargrove-Loper found comfort in that gathering as she grieved. That led to the formation of the foundation, she said.
“When I saw these friends standing together, holding their pink bags, I realized I wanted others to feel the love that my mom had,” she said. “She was always giving over-the-top gifts. I knew her generosity had to go on.”
The foundation’s initial goal was to distribute 30 bags in 30 days, she said. They met that goal.
“Then we set the goal to provide a bag to at least one patient in every state of the country,” she said. “As we distribute these angel care bags, we want people facing cancer to know they are not alone. The awareness we have raised about support for breast cancer patients and the generosity of those who are contributing to our efforts are proof that our mom’s love continues to have a positive impact on others.”
Hargrove-Loper said she approaches the care she provides others in her mother’s memory as she does caring for patients.
“I have the responsibility to share my gifts with other people when they are in their most vulnerable state. I show up as my best self because our patients deserve that while in my care,” she said. “As an anesthesia provider, being at my best is at the core of what I do to ensure patient safety in my privilege of making a difference for each person in my care.”
For her efforts, Hargrove-Loper received AtlantiCare’s “Lori Herndon Making A Difference Award,” according to hospital officials.
“I want people to feel the love that my mom had,” Hargrove-Loper said. “She was always giving gifts to people. As a foundation, we want those who have cancer to know they are not alone and that love conquers all.”
