Sister of woman killed in Egg Harbor Township hit-and-run wants answers
Sister of woman killed in Egg Harbor Township hit-and-run wants answers

Police and bystanders lifted a car to free a trapped baby after a suspected drunken driver struck the girl and her mother and then plowed through a storefront with the pair on the hood.

Over the past few days, Carol Hoffmann's grief and shock have gradually morphed into anger.

Hoffmann's sister, 61-year-old Star Wardell, was killed early Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run near her Egg Harbor Township home.

Hoffmann's hopeful someone in the area saw something and wants witnesses to come forward while the event is still fresh in everyone's minds.

"I respect that it's an ongoing investigation," Hoffmann, 58, said Thursday in a phone interview, "but time is of the essence here. You wait three days, four days, five days, nobody's gonna remember this. So that's why I'm thinking I want to get the word out there now."

Details of the incident have not been released to the public, but police have confirmed there was a fatal accident on Washington Avenue.

The department has deferred additional questions on the matter to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, which has not responded to requests for details.

Members of a township Facebook group claimed to have seen a body bag at the scene. One member, who said Wardell was her boyfriend's mother, said Wardell was struck while walking her dog.

The dog was also injured and is recovering, the family said on a GoFundeMe page created after the accident.

Hoffman described her sister as a fun-loving mother of four with a passion for animals. Wardell had been diagnosed with lupus, but Hoffman said she smiled through it all.

"She would have done anything for anyone," Hoffman said. "Her love for animals was huge. She never met an animal she didn't like. She just didn't have a mean bone in her body at all."

Hoffman, who lives in Ventnor, said she received a call shortly after midnight from Wardell's neighbor saying there had been an accident.

"When she said that my sister Star was involved in a hit-and-run accident, I just couldn't even comprehend it. I just talked to her. I'm like, 'Are we talking about my sister? There's no way. I just talked to her.'"

Hoffman arrived 10 minutes later at the scene, which had already been taped off by police. She wasn't allowed through to see her sister, but from the tape she could see her shoes on the ground.

She estimated Wardell was dragged by the car after she was struck.

Since the accident, Hoffman has contacted police multiple times for updates. She was told they're working on a few leads, which she hopes yield something as soon as possible.

"Somebody has to be accountable for this," she said. "It's not like you just hit something. You just murdered my sister."

(Information regarding serious crimes can be provided to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or by  going to https://www.acpo.org/tips.html and submitting a tip anonymously. Information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.)

