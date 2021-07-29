Sister of woman killed in Egg Harbor Township hit-and-run wants answers

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hoffman described her sister as a fun-loving mother of four with a passion for animals. Wardell had been diagnosed with lupus, but Hoffman said she smiled through it all.

"She would have done anything for anyone," Hoffman said. "Her love for animals was huge. She never met an animal she didn't like. She just didn't have a mean bone in her body at all."

Hoffman, who lives in Ventnor, said she received a call shortly after midnight from Wardell's neighbor saying there had been an accident.

"When she said that my sister Star was involved in a hit-and-run accident, I just couldn't even comprehend it. I just talked to her. I'm like, 'Are we talking about my sister? There's no way. I just talked to her.'"

Hoffman arrived 10 minutes later at the scene, which had already been taped off by police. She wasn't allowed through to see her sister, but from the tape she could see her shoes on the ground.

She estimated Wardell was dragged by the car after she was struck.

Since the accident, Hoffman has contacted police multiple times for updates. She was told they're working on a few leads, which she hopes yield something as soon as possible.

