Sister Jean's reopens as emergency food pantry in Atlantic City

ATLATNIC CITY — It is apropos that at a time when thousands of local residents are unemployed and facing uncertainty about where their next meal might come from that Sister Jean's Kitchen has returned, albeit in a different capacity than before.
Sister Jean's has opened an emergency food pantry at the site of the former St. Monica's Catholic Church on N. Pennsylvania Avenue. The pantry will be open Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursdays 3 to 6 p.m., according to the Rev. John Scotland, executive director of Friends of Jean Webster, Inc., the nonprofit behind the food service operation.
"We're hoping to grow into being able to do more as people are aware that we're here," he said.
The Community Food Bank of New Jersey-Southern Branch partnered with Sister Jean's to get the emergency food pantry open earlier this week.
The novel coronavirus and resulting economic restrictions has accelerated the region's food insecurity. Atlantic County is projected to have the highest rate of food insecurity this year, 18.2%, according to a recent report by the CFBNJ. As of September, the county's unemployment rate of 10.1% was higher than the national rate of 7.9.
"Obviously, we're thrilled to partner with them and we're thrilled to see them operational at this critical time," said Denise Hladun, director of external affairs for the CFBNJ-Southern Branch.
Support Local Journalism
Hladun said CFBNJ has supplied 1,800 pounds of food which should provide 1,500 meals. Each client of the pantry should receive a 32-pound box which includes nonperishable items and are designed to provide 14 complete meals to families.
Sister Jean's was able to open up the emergency pantry using reserve donations from 2019 when donors responded to the city's forced closure of the food kitchen's longtime home of Victory First Presbyterian Church, at the corner of Pennsylvania and Pacific avenues, Scotland said.
The city deemed the church inhabitable because of continued deterioration to the building as result of Superstorm Sandy.
A plan to relocate to St. Monica's was nixed by city officials last year.
The nonprofit has not given up hope of eventually reopening Sister Jean's Kitchen as a full-service congregate feeding location at St. Monica's, but Scotland said COVID-19 makes that a challenge at the moment. Friends of Jean Webster is still working with city officials and the Casino reinvestment Development Authority to finalize a renovation of the former church to outfit the location into a soup kitchen, he said.
Nonperishable food donations for Sister Jean's can be made in person on either day the pantry is open. Monetary donations can made out to Friends of Jean Webster, Inc. and mailed to: P.O. Box 5146, Atlantic City, NJ 08404.
Scotland said anyone seeking additional information about the operation of how to help can contact him directly at: 609-457-2999.
For more information about the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, go to: www.cfbnj.org.
webster
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
ACBP N05 SANDWICHES
ACBP N05 SANDWICHES
acbp n20 jean webster fundraiser
Sister Jean Ceremony
Sister Jean Ceremony
sisterjeans20
sisterjeans19
acbp n9 ACHS Z-Club
Sister Jean's Kitchen reopening
Soup Kitchen Worries
ACBP D29 sister Jeans
sisterjeans21
Sister Jean's Kitchen reopening
sister jean webster funeral
acbp n9 ACHS Z-Club
sister jean webster funeral
Soup Kitchen Worries
sisterjeans22
Soup Kitchen Worries
sister jean webster funeral
sister jean webster funeral
acbp n9 ACHS Z-Club
acbp n9 ACHS Z-Club
ACBP D29 sister Jeans
Sister Jean
Sister Jean
webster
Holiday turkeys
Sister Jean
webster
Sister Jean
sisterjeans28
sisterjeans26
orlando
sisterjeans25
subchefs
Kelsey's shared Thanksgiving dinner with the community
Kelsey's shared Thanksgiving dinner with the community
Kelsey's shared Thanksgiving dinner with the community
Kelsey's shared Thanksgiving dinner with the community
Kelsey's shared Thanksgiving dinner with the community
Kelsey's shared Thanksgiving dinner with the community
Kelsey's shared Thanksgiving dinner with the community
Kelsey's shared Thanksgiving dinner with the community
Kelsey's shared Thanksgiving dinner with the community
Kelsey's shared Thanksgiving dinner with the community
Kelsey's shared Thanksgiving dinner with the community
Kelsey's shared Thanksgiving dinner with the community
Kelsey's shared Thanksgiving dinner with the community
Kelsey's shared Thanksgiving dinner with the community
Kelsey's shared Thanksgiving dinner with the community
Kelsey's shared Thanksgiving dinner with the community
Kelsey's shared Thanksgiving dinner with the community
REINVENTING: Soup Kitchen
REINVENTING: Soup Kitchen
REINVENTING: Soup Kitchen
Sister Jean's closing (1).JPG
Sister Jean's closing (2).JPG
Sister Jean's closing (3).JPG
Sister Jean's closing (4).JPG
Sister Jean's closing (5).JPG
Contact: 609-272-7222
Twitter @ACPressDanzis
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.