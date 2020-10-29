Sister Jean's reopens as emergency food pantry in Atlantic City

ATLATNIC CITY — It is apropos that at a time when thousands of local residents are unemployed and facing uncertainty about where their next meal might come from that Sister Jean's Kitchen has returned, albeit in a different capacity than before.

Sister Jean's has opened an emergency food pantry at the site of the former St. Monica's Catholic Church on N. Pennsylvania Avenue. The pantry will be open Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursdays 3 to 6 p.m., according to the Rev. John Scotland, executive director of Friends of Jean Webster, Inc., the nonprofit behind the food service operation.

"We're hoping to grow into being able to do more as people are aware that we're here," he said.

The Community Food Bank of New Jersey-Southern Branch partnered with Sister Jean's to get the emergency food pantry open earlier this week.

The novel coronavirus and resulting economic restrictions has accelerated the region's food insecurity. Atlantic County is projected to have the highest rate of food insecurity this year, 18.2%, according to a recent report by the CFBNJ. As of September, the county's unemployment rate of 10.1% was higher than the national rate of 7.9.