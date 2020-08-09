Born and raised in Atlantic City, Sister Irene Gormley, 78, has spent her life looking after the health of Sisters of Mercy throughout New Jersey.
She celebrates her 60th jubilee this year.
Gormley entered the Sisters of Mercy convent on Sept. 8, 1960, with 22 sisters. Some have left, some have passed on. She celebrates this jubilee with only three others from her initial cohort. Normally, that would involve a special mass and refreshments with family, friends and fellow sisters but not this year. Perhaps in April if the pandemic situation allows.
It doesn't seem to be of particular importance to her. She's grateful for the work she's been given.
"I'm just very happy that I've had the opportunity to do what I do," Gormley said. "Just to make a difference is a very rewarding thing. It's something that when I get up in the morning I want to do."
Gormley spent about five years learning about mercy before she took her vows. During that time, she taught for a year, but nursing was really how she wanted to serve. She received permission to enter Gwynedd Mercy University just north of Philadelphia and became a registered nurse.
"I went back and went right into working with the sisters," Gormley said. "That's where I spent most of my time, with the sisters who needed care."
She helped open McAuley Hall Health Care Center in 1965 to provide service for fellow nuns, specifically those who were aging. Twenty-three sisters were moved into the nursing home initially, but because the home wasn't licensed, they weren't able to get financial help from the state. So Gormley went to Trenton to see about making things official.
She spent three summers in the mid-1980s earning a master's degree in healthcare administration from the University of Notre Dame. That allowed her to receive a nursing home administrator license in New Jersey. That made it possible for McAuley Hall to become licensed. It's home for retired sisters to this day.
Gormley spent 47 years there in all, as both a young nurse and the administrator.
Sister Kathleen Keenan serves on the Sisters of Mercy Mid-Atlantic leadership team and collaborates with Gormley on the needs of the sisters.
"She's an excellent nurse," Keenan said. "(She is) extremely generous to her sisters in support of their healthcare needs."
Gormley, who now looks over the health needs of sisters in New Jersey and New York, was quick to downplay her own importance. Her opening words were, "I'm one of many".
"There are many Sisters of Mercy who do greater work than me," Gormley said. "I just wanted the best care for those people."
Gormley grew up going to school at Our Lady Star of the Sea and the original Holy Spirit High School, graduating in 1959. The sisters who taught her inspired her life's devotion.
"I think their commitment to people and mercy made me look around and made me say, 'This is what we could do,'" Gormley said. "I was very much wanting to do nursing and helping people."
Gormley helped care for her grandmothers when she was a child and found she enjoyed it.
"That's something I was drawn to," she said. "Some people can't deal with it. I loved it, it wasn't a burden."
Gormley has deep roots in serving New Jersey. The Gormley family moved to Atlantic City in 1880, and her grandfather established the Gormley Funeral Home 10 years later. The business was passed down to her father and uncle and is now run by her brother, John Raymond Gormley; brother-in-law John J. McAvaddy; and niece Beth Gormley Johnson.
Her uncle was Gerard Gormley Sr. He served as sheriff of Atlantic County, and his name adorns the Atlantic County Justice Facility. His son and her cousin is Bill Gormley, who represented the area in the state assembly and senate from 1977-2007.
"My parents were very happy with this decision (to join the convent)," Gormley said. "My family had great respect for the Sisters of Mercy."
Gormley said people ask her when she'll retire.
"I don't know," she said. "I don't think there's a reason for me to stop as long as I can think and move."
