Sinkhole shuts portion of Bayshore Road near Middle-Lower township border

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A sinkhole near the border with Lower Township has forced the closing of a portion of Bayshore Road, Cape May County said Thursday.

On Tuesday, the county Public Works Department discovered the sinkhole in the northbound shoulder of Bayshore Road at the Fishing Creek culvert crossing, county Engineer Robert Church said in a news release. Upon further inspection, it was determined that the sub-base under the northbound lane and at least a portion of the southbound lane had scoured out, leaving the asphalt paving surface unsupported. As a result, Bayshore Road was closed and a detour established until emergency repairs are completed.

Northbound Bayshore Road traffic will be detoured east onto Fulling Mill Road to Route 47, Church said. Southbound Route 47 traffic approaching Bayshore Road will be directed to continue along Route 47 to Fulling Mill Road.

Local northbound Bayshore Road traffic will be permitted to continue north to Miami Avenue and to proceed to the Lower Township senior citizens center, Church said. There will be a full closure at the culvert crossing. Likewise, local southbound traffic on Bayshore approaching from Route 47 will be permitted to continue south to Rutledge Avenue in Middle Township and will be permitted to access County Park South.