Sinkhole repaired on Ocean Avenue in Wildwood

Press staff reports
WILDWOOD — The sinkhole in the 4800 block of Ocean Avenue has been repaired and the road reopened, police said Saturday.
Traffic was redirected to Atlantic Avenue overnight while crews repaired the hole.
