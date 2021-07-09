Sinkhole closes portion of Ocean Avenue in Wildwood

Press staff reports
WILDWOOD — The 4800 block of Ocean Avenue has been closed to traffic due to a sinkhole, police said Friday night.
Traffic is being redirected to Atlantic Avenue.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
