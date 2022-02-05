Single-lane traffic on bridge into Atlantic City expected Monday

ATLANTIC CITY — Drivers heading into the city using the White Horse Pike on Monday should expect a single lane of travel starting shortly before the Beach Thorofare Bridge, the state Department of Transportation said Friday.
While work continues to repair the bridge, its far-right eastbound lane will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to prepare for a forthcoming traffic shift and construction, NJDOT said in a news release.
The lane will be closed just past the traffic light next to Clayton's Self Storage. The road will then be reduced to one lane, as the far-left lane was previously closed in November for construction, creating a shift in traffic, NJDOT said.
NJDOT expects the far-right lane to reopen by late afternoon. Westbound traffic will not be affected.
Pedestrians will be unable to access either side of the bridge while portions of the deck are removed, a construction stage NJDOT expects to be completed by summer.
The work is part of a $19.6 million project to rehabilitate the bridge. The project is expected to be completed in summer 2023, NJDOT said.
